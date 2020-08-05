Ram Bhakts around the world is celebrating Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. Ayodhya is at its full glory, and it feels no less than Diwali with all the lights, decorations and diyas. However, there is a section of society that is having a meltdown over the celebrations. One such person is AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi has long made claims that he doesn’t believe in the Supreme Court verdict. He had tried a lot to stir Muslim sentiments and had given inciting statements against the verdict, claiming that the site will ‘always’ remain a Mosque site.

He has posted a tweet with the hashtag #BabriZindaHai conveniently missing out the fact that the disputed structure was built over ruins of an temple.

Owaisi is also angry at Congress

In an interview with Aaj Tak, he lashed out at Priyanka Vadra for posting in favour of Ram Mandir. He said that Congress should openly accept that it believes in Hindutva ideology. “Chilman ke peeche se chup kar ishq karne ki kya zaroorat hai (what is the need of hiding love affair),” he added.

He also posted a tweet quoting Priyanka Vadra’s statement on Ram Mandir. He wrote, “Don’t be shy, please be proud of your party’s contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid.”

Glad that they are not pretending anymore. It’s okay if they want to embrace this extremist ideology of Hindutva but why all this hollow talk about brotherhood?



Don’t be shy, please be proud of your party’s contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid https://t.co/wT2H9GJ7MD — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 4, 2020

When former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath posted a message supporting Ram Mandir Owaisi quoted him and said, “You shouldn’t stop here. My suggestion is that every Congress office in India should donate sand for the construction of Mandir in Ayodhya.” It is a big shock for ‘secular-liberal’ supporters of Congress to see them favouring Ram Mandir. It is the same party that denied to accept the existence of Bhagwan Ram in 2007.

ज़ालिम! दिल की बात जुबां पर आ ही गई.



You shouldn’t stop here. My suggestion is that every Congress office in India should donate sand for the construction of Mandir in Ayodhya https://t.co/MZDGc7TtrR — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 31, 2020

A few days back, he tried to persuade PM Modi not to go for Bhoomi Pujan as it is against the “secular image” of the country. He said in an interview with NDTV, “Prime Minister can’t participate in the Bhumi Pujan in his official capacity. Let him go in his individual capacity & ensure that there is no live telecast of his participation.”

Prime Minister can’t participate in the Bhumi Pujan in his official capacity. Let him go in his indivaidual capacity & ensure that there is no live telecast of his participation https://t.co/PpedNM6nTz — AIMIM (@aimim_national) July 31, 2020

Interestingly, Owaisi, who hails constitution and democratic values whenever it suits him, also harbours leaders in his party who claim to ‘eliminate all Hindus in 15 minutes’.