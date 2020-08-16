Controversial Bollywood film-maker Mahesh Bhatt’s new movie ‘Sadak 2’ has continued to receive severe heat from the public as the trailer of the movie is now the third most disliked in the world on YouTube.

The Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak-2 movie’s trailer, the new target of the anger against nepotism in Bollywood, has now received more than 1.1 crore dislikes and is now behind Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ which had got 1.16 crore dislikes and the highest 1.8 crore dislikes for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018.

It is also currently the most disliked video in the country, surpassing Faisal Sheikh alias Faizu’s video on Youtube.

The trailer of the movie, which is directed and produced Mahesh Bhatt, was released on August 12. The movie’s trailer had received around 90 lakh dislikes within 48 hours of its release.

Although it is the third most disliked video on YouTube, it has already become number in dislike share. Out of total likes and dislikes, the trailer’s dislike share is 95%, while the rest 5% has liked it. In comparison, the YouTube rewind 2018 video’s dislike share is 86%, and the same for Justin Bieber’s video is 45%, which means it has more likes than dislikes.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 movie Sadak. The movie marked his return to direction after many years. The film will be released on August 28 on OTT platform HotStar.

Complaints registered against movie

Earlier, the VHP had sought legal action against the Mahesh Bhatt film for hurting Hindu sentiments. The movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, revolves around the protagonist’s encounter with a “fake Sadhu”.

It was reported that Alia’s character in the movie is out to expose a fake guru and his ashram. Sanjay Dutt’s character will help Alia in ‘exposing’ the Baba.

Addition to that, last month, at the time of its release, the poster of Sadak 2 had run into controversy. A complaint was filed before a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar against the filmmakers for hurting Hindu sentiments.

The movie of Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt is releasing at a time when there has been a massive outcry over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s death has triggered a nationwide debate on nepotism and the culture of favouritism in the movie industry.