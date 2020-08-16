Sunday, August 16, 2020
Home News Reports Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer is now the most disliked video in the...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer is now the most disliked video in the country, receives more than 1 crore dislikes on YouTube

The trailer of the movie, which is directed and produced Mahesh Bhatt, was released on August 12. The movie's trailer had received around around 90 lakh dislikes within 48 hours of its release.

OpIndia Staff
Sadak 2 trailer (source: YouTube)
194

Controversial Bollywood film-maker Mahesh Bhatt’s new movie ‘Sadak 2’ has continued to receive severe heat from the public as the trailer of the movie is now the third most disliked in the world on YouTube.

The Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak-2 movie’s trailer, the new target of the anger against nepotism in Bollywood, has now received more than 1.1 crore dislikes and is now behind Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ which had got 1.16 crore dislikes and the highest 1.8 crore dislikes for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018.

It is also currently the most disliked video in the country, surpassing Faisal Sheikh alias Faizu’s video on Youtube.

The trailer of the movie, which is directed and produced Mahesh Bhatt, was released on August 12. The movie’s trailer had received around 90 lakh dislikes within 48 hours of its release.

- Advertisement -

Although it is the third most disliked video on YouTube, it has already become number in dislike share. Out of total likes and dislikes, the trailer’s dislike share is 95%, while the rest 5% has liked it. In comparison, the YouTube rewind 2018 video’s dislike share is 86%, and the same for Justin Bieber’s video is 45%, which means it has more likes than dislikes.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 movie Sadak. The movie marked his return to direction after many years. The film will be released on August 28 on OTT platform HotStar. 

Complaints registered against movie

Earlier, the VHP had sought legal action against the Mahesh Bhatt film for hurting Hindu sentiments. The movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, revolves around the protagonist’s encounter with a “fake Sadhu”.

It was reported that Alia’s character in the movie is out to expose a fake guru and his ashram. Sanjay Dutt’s character will help Alia in ‘exposing’ the Baba.

Addition to that, last month, at the time of its release, the poster of Sadak 2 had run into controversy. A complaint was filed before a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar against the filmmakers for hurting Hindu sentiments. 

The movie of Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt is releasing at a time when there has been a massive outcry over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s death has triggered a nationwide debate on nepotism and the culture of favouritism in the movie industry.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Touching the skies with Glory: Women Officers in Indian Air Force in reality vs movie world

Krishna Kant -
To make the movie more dramatic, the movie makers have ended up casting aspersions on Indian Air Force and strayed far from truth
Read more
Opinions

WSJ story about Facebook India being ‘partial’ to the BJP is the revenge of the old media

Rahul Roushan -
Dressed up as some expose that quotes unidentified Facebook employees, it is part of an ongoing war.
Read more

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.

Wing Commander Namrita Chandi hits out on Karan Johar’s Dharma Production for ‘monstrous film’ Gunjan Saxena for showing IAF in poor light

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Creative license is one thing but when someone deals with institutions, they cannot change facts like done with Gunjan Saxena

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Touching the skies with Glory: Women Officers in Indian Air Force in reality vs movie world

Krishna Kant -
To make the movie more dramatic, the movie makers have ended up casting aspersions on Indian Air Force and strayed far from truth
Read more
News Reports

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer is now the most disliked video in the country, receives more than 1 crore dislikes on YouTube

OpIndia Staff -
Sadak 2 trailer tops the list of like to dislike ratio, out of total likes and dislikes, its dislike share is 95%, while the rest 5% has liked it
Read more
News Reports

Karni Sena stages protest demanding CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Karni Sena had warned of a violent protest if the government did not intervene and initiate a CBI investigation in the case
Read more
News Reports

Netizens slam creators of Zee5 web series ‘Abhay 2’ for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as a criminal

OpIndia Staff -
It can be clearly concluded that the makers of the Zee5 show used a sketch of Khudiram as the sketch of a criminal in Abhay 2
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two in Sudeeksha Bhati hit and run case, Bullet owner tried to change appearance of the motorcycle

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police found no evidence of eve-teasing in Sudeeksha Bhati hit and run case, two people who had caused the accident arrested
Read more
Opinions

WSJ story about Facebook India being ‘partial’ to the BJP is the revenge of the old media

Rahul Roushan -
Dressed up as some expose that quotes unidentified Facebook employees, it is part of an ongoing war.
Read more
News Reports

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes with restrictions, only 100 devotees from other states allowed per day

OpIndia Staff -
Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir opens after five months, only 2000 devotees including 100 from other states allowed per day
Read more
News Reports

Watch: When PM Modi ran and hugged former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi can be seen approaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee and giving him a warm hug in a old video that has gone viral now
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Historical speech by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the 1977 victory rally after the defeat of Indira Gandhi after Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared the defeat of Indira Gandhi in 1977 to a 'peaceful revolution' and 'public overthrowing' of a govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,764FansLike
431,522FollowersFollow
303,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com