Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.

The arrest of Saifi by Delhi police in connection with the murder of Rahul Solanki comes after the police had charged seven Muslim men for his murder based on CCTV footage, witness statements, and call records.

In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by the Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots that broke out in Shiv Vihar in Delhi in February.

The charge-sheet had stated that Solanki was murdered near his house in Dayal Pur area around 5 pm on February 24 during the communal riots that took place near Shiv Vihar.

Rahul Solanki, a resident of Shiv Vihar, was pursuing his LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad. He had stepped out from his residence to buy milk when he was shot in the right shoulder near his neck by rioters in Shiv Vihar. He was shot dead when he was standing near Pal dairy street adjoining Rajdhani school.

Earlier, one of the accused, Salman had confessed to the police that he knew Rahul very well as Rahul’s brother Rohit used to play cricket with his group. Salman had said to the police that he had joined the violent Muslim mob and unleashed terror on the streets of Delhi “to save Islam”.

The killing of Ramesh Solanki had occurred close to Anil Sweets, where the Muslim mobs had killed and burnt down another Hindu youth Dilbar Singh Negi on February 24.

Shiv Vihar – one of the most affected areas in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

The Shiv Vihar Tiraha, which lies in the jurisdiction of three police stations – Karwal Nagal, Dayalpur and Gokulpuri, was one of the most affected areas during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital.

The Shiv Vihar Tiraha violence was especially brutal against Hindus. On the afternoon of 24th February, the first body that was found was that of Dilbar Negi. His hands and legs were chopped off, and the rest of him was burnt right in front of Rajdhani school in Anil Sweets.

In Shiv Vihar Tiraha, one of those most sinister plans hatched was executed from the rooftop of Rajdhani School. Islamist mobs fired guns, threw bottles full of acid, stones etc from the rooftop of Rajdhani school which is owned by one Faizal Farooqui.