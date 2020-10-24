Saturday, October 24, 2020
Home News Reports Alt News selectively cites coronavirus statistics to criticise PM Modi alleging he used selective...
Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Alt News selectively cites coronavirus statistics to criticise PM Modi alleging he used selective data

Alt News deviously considered only those numbers and statistics that it could use to discredit PM Modi’s assertions about India’s COVID-19 battle and minimised the achievements accomplished by the nation.

OpIndia Staff
Alt News significantly
Alt News and coronavirus
4

Leftist online portal ‘Al News’ that proclaims itself to be a “fact-checker” recently published an article criticising PM Modi’s recent speech where he lauded India’s COVID-19 fight as compared to other developed countries. The article accused the PM quoting data selectively, and to prove PM Modi wrong, ironically Alt News itself quoted selective data.

The article titled as “PM Modi quotes selective data to paint a rosy picture of India’s COVID-19 response” on the leftist rag argued that the statistics had a way of hiding the actual reality, accusing PM Modi of “selectively” quoting the favourable numbers that showed India’s fight against coronavirus in a good light.

PM Modi in his recent speech on India’s management of the coronavirus outbreak had cited that India has 5,500 cases per million as against 25,000 cases per million in the US and Brazil. He further added that death rate at per million population in India is 83 as compared to over 600 in the US, UK and Brazil.

However, these glowing statistics that gave a inspiring picture of the country’s handling of the coronavirus crisis did not sit well with Alt News, who appeared hell bent on disparaging the country’s fight against the COVID-19.

Alt News itself indulges in selectively quoting COVID-19 numbers to criticise PM Modi’s assertions

The article proceeded to criticise the Prime Minister for being selective in quoting the numbers to allege that India is faring well above the other countries in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak. While denouncing PM Modi’s proclamations regarding India’s handling of coronavirus crisis as being “selectively” quoted, Alt News did not refrain from doing exactly the very same thing it accused the Prime Minister of.

In its article, Alt News deviously considered only those numbers and statistics that it could use to discredit PM Modi’s assertions about India’s COVID-19 battle and minimised the achievements accomplished by the nation.

Alt News cites dubious numbers of Asian countries to undermine India’s handling of coronavirus outbreak

‘Cases per million’ is one of the key parameters to determine the pervasiveness of the virus in a particular country. Higher the number, greater is the probability of the majority of the population being affected by it. India’s cases per million is 5,544.

Relevant sections from the article published on Alt News

However, just to portray that India is performing worse against other countries, Alt News compared it with the world average of 5,241, which is slightly lower than India’s numbers. Now that there wasn’t much difference between the world average and India’s cases per million, Alt News proceeded to throw in the Asian average of 2,764 to claim that India is struggling in its COVID-19 fight as compared to other countries in the region.

This is a tenuous comparison, given that it has been established by multiple agencies from across the world that China has massively underreported its cases. Besides China, Pakistan, the eternal rental state of Beijing, which is teetering on the edge of a catastrophic financial collapse, has also aped its master, lowballing the number of cases reported in its territory. Only Alt News can expect a country like Pakistan, whose finances are in dire straits, to diligently invest in carrying out coronavirus tests across the country and honestly reporting them.

Similarly, there are some countries in Asia, particularly the dictatorial regimes such as North Korea that have denied the existence of coronavirus outbreak and presented bogus numbers.

In essence, the Asian average of 2,764 is hardly a legitimate figure to attack the Modi government for its handling of the coronavirus crisis as the data from multiple Asian countries are not credible.

Another parameter that was highlighted in the article is ‘Deaths per million’. This again is an important factor that provides details of the lethality of the coronavirus outbreak in a particular country.

Relevant sections from the article published on Alt News

India has deaths per million of 84. Now since this number is drastically lower than the global average of 144 and the deaths per million in the United States, UK and Brazil, Alt News again leaned on the fraudulent numbers reported from the other Asian countries to claim the nations in India’s geographical vicinity have fared better than it.

China’s deceptive numbers of its deaths were revealed by the Chinese citizens themselves who suspected that the Chinese Communist Party of withholding the extent of ravage caused by the raging coronavirus in the Mainland. They have pointed out to the outsize number of urns delivered by the Chinese authorities to claim that Beijing’s official numbers were misleading.

Alt News omits to mention Asian numbers when India fared better than regional countries

India has been the country with the second highest testing numbers in the world, behind the United States. However, to make light of this significant achievement, Alt News changed the goal post, claiming that the absolute numbers of tests give a misleading picture and therefore when comparing with others, we should consider tests per thousands if we are to compare it with others.

Relevant sections from the article published on Alt News

The article then goes on to claim that US and UK have conducted far more tests per thousand than India while Brazil has done lesser tests per thousand as compared to India. As in the previous two cases, Alt News does not mention the Asian numbers here as they have been lower than that of India, even after fudging the data.

The absolute number of tests conducted provides an overall picture of the extent to which a country has gone to protect its citizens from coronavirus. Countries cannot brazenly lie about the absolute test numbers because they would need to be reconciled with other parameters such as ‘deaths per millions’ and ‘tests per million’ which would easily give away their bogus numbers.

Alt News’ excessive reliance on unreliable data points from Asian countries

One of the key themes of this ‘analysis’ by Alt News is the excessive reliance on dubious numbers emanating from China, Pakistan, North Korea and other Asian countries. When the express purpose of the article was to criticise PM Modi and by extension undermine the country’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the authenticity of the data hardly matters.

Alt News started the article with a maxim, “Lies, damned lies and statistics”, to convey that numbers and statistics carry a persuasive power to paint a picture as per one’s liking. Perhaps, who would know it better than Alt News, an online rag which has a history of brazenly lying, selectively quoting and distorting statements, numbers and statistics to push its anti-Modi propaganda.

Rahul Gandhi selectively cites GDP projections to assert Pakistan and Afghanistan handled COVID-19 better than India

However, in this case, Alt News can seek solace in the fact that they are not only ones to legitimise faulty data points and use them to compare India’s management of COVID-19 crisis. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also didn’t shy away from selectively quoting data to slam the BJP government on its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

A few days back, Gandhi had shared the IMF projections of GDPs of the countries for the financial year 2020-21 to allege that Pakistan and Afghanistan have handled the COVID-19 crisis better than India.

However, the Gandhi scion was promptly reminded by many that his deduction of Pakistan and Afghanistan being better in handling the COVID-19, solely on the basis of GDP projections, is grossly misplaced.

The management of coronavirus crisis involved both, protecting human lives as well as safeguarding country’s economy. Enforcing tight restrictions usually results in corresponding economic hardships. India had been remarkably successful in preserving its human capital, unlike the United States, UK and several other advanced countries, which despite enforcing lockdown faced enormous human casualties to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan and Afghanistan, on the other hand, did not enforce a strict lockdown, nor they had the requisite means to carry out sufficient COVID-19 testing for its citizens, which the discrepancies in their testing numbers and cases eminently suggest. Even Pakistan’s own minister feared that the number of cases in the country might be higher than those reported.

By claiming that Pakistan and Afghanistan did better in tackling COVOD-19 crisis, Rahul Gandhi is not only disparaging India’s fight against coronavirus but also validating the fake numbers put forth by these countries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfake fact checker, pratik,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more

Pune: Police tricks caretaker-turned-thief into arrest through romantic social media chats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune Police created a fake Facebook account posing as a "woman" and lured the thief into meeting him at a place where the police officials arrested him

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to unfurl the Indian flag, BJP demands arrest for her seditious remarks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In her first press conference after being released from her 14-month detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti denounced the Indian flag and pegged for the restoration of Article 370

After Twitter, Amazon’s Alexa now claims Jammu and Kashmir is part of China, netizens fume

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Alexa uses a machine-learning algorithm and more than a dozen 'question-answer techniques' to determine the best response to a user query.

‘Kale Baba’ aka Nasir caught sexually exploiting women in Lucknow, Times of India gives it a Hindu spin by calling the accused as ‘Tantrik’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India on Saturday attempted to give a Hindu spin to a crime perpetrated by an Islamic cleric, who is an accused in the sex racket, by referring to him as a 'Tantrik'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Alt News selectively cites coronavirus statistics to criticise PM Modi alleging he used selective data

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News published an article alleging that PM Modi selectively cited coronavirus numbers to give a rosy picture of country’s fight against the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal remains non-committal on making coronavirus vaccine free in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The reluctance of Arvind Kejriwal to clearly state the policy of his government on coronavirus vaccine in Delhi is puzzling.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Body of missing Coronavirus patient recovered after 14 days from the hospital bathroom

OpIndia Staff -
The TB+Coronavirus patient had gone missing om October 4, but his body was recovered 14 days later on 18th inside a toilet in the hospital
Read more
News Reports

Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation to Hathras case dies by suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pushpa Prakash reportedly killed herself by hanging. The reason of suicide is not yet known.
Read more
News Reports

Finance ministry issues guidelines for interest waiver scheme during the lockdown period- Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The govt will pay the difference between simple and compound interest from March to August under compound interest waiver scheme
Read more
News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

US Presidential elections: YouTube overwhelmed with political ads, sees a shortage of advertising space

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube has received so many ads for the US presidential elections in the same states that it can't find enough space to place them
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana alleges government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines only in Bihar. Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Saamana article perpetuates the myth that only Bihar will get free COVID-19 vaccine from the central government
Read more
News Reports

“Not my intention to be culturally insensitive to Indian community”: Writer of bizarre ‘papadum’ song apologises after it goes viral on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Writer of bizarre Papadum song confirms the speculation on social media that the Indian woman in the video was not comfortable doing it
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
467,672FollowersFollow
19,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com