Saturday, October 31, 2020
Home Crime Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff
Radical Islamic terrorist Sadiya Anwar Shaikh/ Image Source: Ahmedabad Mirror
1

In a sensational disclosure, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that a 20-year-old Muslim woman from Pune, who wanted to be a suicide bomber, was de-radicalised twice in the last few years by Indian intelligence agencies. However, in spite of de-radicalisation, she returned to join the ranks of Islamic terrorists, reports Hindustan Times. According to a charge sheet filed by NIA, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, a 20-year-old youth from Pune, was first de-radicalised in 2015 after she had put up radical content on her Facebook account.

Sadiya had come under the radar of intelligence agencies in 2015, who then had de-radicalised her and let her go. Shockingly, Sadiya had revealed to intelligence officials in 2015 that she was inspired by radical Islamic terror sympathiser Zakir Naik.

A few years later, the Muslim woman again created multiple fake accounts on Facebook and other social media platforms to spread such contents. In January 2018, she went to Kashmir and where she was caught again by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The NIA in its charge-sheet said that Sadiya was again de-radicalised and was handed over to her mother as she was a minor.

Sadiya wanted suicide vest in Pune, learnt to make IEDs

Reportedly, Sadiya had asked Jahanzaib Sami, who is an another accused named in the charge-sheet, if she can procure a suicide vest in Pune. According to NIA, the Muslim youth had also learnt how to prepare an IED (improvised explosive device) using picric acid.

“She was not only inclined towards ISIS (Islamic State) but was even ready to offer her support in the form of becoming a suicide bomber,” the charge sheet said.

The NIA charge-sheet further said that once she had even asked one of her IS contacts if they can explore the possibility of using the coronavirus to wreak havoc on India. The charge-sheet said Sadiya had hoped to use the pandemic situation to destroy the country.

A senior counter-terrorism official said, “There was intent from her side to know if they can spread the virus by sending infected persons in crowded places or through other means. There was no implementation of the plan.”

Sadiya was in touch with ISKP, Al-Qaeda and other Islamic terror groups

According to the charge sheet, Sadiya was also in touch with terrorists of various groups such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), al Qaeda, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, among other countries, on social media since 2015.

She was also in touch with a key IS “online motivator” from the Philippines named Karen Aisha Hamidon, who had radicalised several Indian youngsters. The NIA officials had even travelled to Manila in April 2018 to question Hamidon.

Sadiya was arrested in July in a conspiracy case linked to the Islamic State (IS) after the second de-radicalisation effort failed. Along with Sadiya, the NIA had nabbed 36-year-old Jahanzaib Sami, a resident of Srinagar, Hina Bashir, Abdullah Basith and Nabeel Siddick Khatri.

Sadiya, along with Jahanzaib, Hina and Abdullah Basith had plotted to leverage the anti-CAA protests to stoke Muslims against the Indian Government by devising new seditious slogans and making graffiti at public places. They had planned to highlight the same on social and international media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.

The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is significant

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the 31st of October is commemorated as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

World OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
World

Russia: Teenager shot dead after he shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabs police officer

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia.
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
News Reports

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row AMU student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad
Read more
World

France wakes up to the menace of ‘Islamo-leftism’, an alliance between leftists and Islamists that has been attacking India for decades

K Bhattacharjee -
The French education minister spoke out on the dangers of Islamo-leftism in the aftermath of the beheading of Samuel Paty.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
Books

Kashmir is integral to India’s civilisational heritage, given its Hindu and Buddhist history: Excerpt from ‘A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A...

OpIndia Staff -
A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A Civilisational State is written by Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri.
Read more
Political History of India

The muffled voices of Hyderabad: Unaccounted reports of mass genocide of local Hindus under the Nizam

Nivan Sadh -
One of the largest princely states within the Indian union was Hyderabad, a Hindu-majority region ruled by a Muslim Nizam.
Read more
News Reports

“I would have done the same”, says poet Munawwar Rana supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana claimed honour killing has been allowed for thousands of years so beheading for blasphemy should be allowed
Read more
News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Homes of Hindus burnt down by Islamists in Sindh to force them to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Pakistan are known to be one of the worst persecuted minority communities in the world
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more
Opinions

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
472,141FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com