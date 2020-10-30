The brutal killing if the 21-year-college student Nikita Tomar in Haryana by one Tauseef, who belongs to an influential family of Congress politicians, has come as a major embarrassment for the Congress Party. The attempts of Haryana Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Kumari Selja, to meet the deceased Nikita Tomar’s family was stalled after angry locals stopped her vehicle as she went to meet the victim’s family in Ballabgarh on Thursday.

The locals, miffed over the stoic silence that Congress party has been maintaining over this incident, where incidentally the prime accused is related to the party leaders, resorted to sloganeering and demanded to know why no action had been taken against the accused.

Interestingly, unlike the Hathras case, around which the grand old party’s scion Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had created a major brouhaha, the duo has not even spoken a word of condemnation against this brutal act, where a young girl was brutally shot dead in broad daylight, by an influential Congress leader’s kin.

Meanwhile, in a video shared by Republic TV, people could be seen thronging Kumari Selja’s convoy and raising slogans against the party.

Congress links with Nikita Tomar murder case

According to reports, Tauseef, the prime accused in the case, reportedly belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians.

Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.

Political pressure being exerted to save Tauseef

The deceased’s brother has revealed in an interview to the media that a lot of political pressure is being exerted to save Tauseef. He has also named Congress leader Aftab Ahmed in his statement.

Since Tauseef’s connection with the Congress party has come to the fore, social media has been outraging asking why the Congress scions and the Congress friendly media, which had created such a hue and cry over the Hathras incident are maintaining a stoic silence over the brutal killing of Nikita Tomar.

Nikita Tomar murder

On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight by Touseef after she repeatedly turned down his advances. He had allegedly repeatedly asked her to convert to Islam as well. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which have now gone viral. Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested.