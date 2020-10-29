Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home News Reports Param Bir Singh files defamation case against RV Subramani and Goa Chronicle, wants all...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Param Bir Singh files defamation case against RV Subramani and Goa Chronicle, wants all earnings from articles on him donated to Mumbai Police Welfare Fund

Former MHA official RV Subramani had alleged that a corporate house had set aside 500 crore for Mumbai Police Commissioner, and Param Bir Singh's wife was a director in that company

OpIndia Staff
Param Bir Singh, RV Subramani, Savio Rodrigues
309

After filing countless cases against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, now Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a case against former bureaucrat RV Subramani and online news portal Goa Chronicle for articles on him.

The IPS officer has filed a criminal defamation case against them at the Bombay High Court, after RV Subramani had explosive allegations in an interview with Goa Chronicle, where he had said that Dawood Ibrahim is behind the attack on Republic TV and that Arnab Goswami may face a threat to his life.

The petition, filed through law firm Crawford Bayley and Co, names R V Subramani, Goa Chronicle editor Savio Rodrigues, his wife Myrtle Rodrigues, Kaydence Media Ventures and Twitter as defendants in the case seeking to restrict publication and distribution of articles and news reports on him.

The Petition alleges that the ‘allegations and insinuations’ published Goa Chronicle against Param Bir Singh are false and defamatory, and has sought relief from the same. It says that in March 2020, RV Subramani made ‘false and defamatory’ statement about Param Bir Singh when he had said that Singh’s appointment as Mumbai Police Commissioner was made on the behest of a corporate house. After that, Param Bir Singh in his official capacity as Mumbai Police Commissioner sought the permission of Maharashtra government to initiate legal action against the former under-secretary at the union ministry of home affairs. In September this year, the state government granted him the permission to file case against Subramani for his comments against Param Bir Singh.

After that, on 19th August, Goa Chronicle published an article titled “Former MHA civil servant alleges Rs 500 crore was set aside by a corporate house for appointment of Mumbai Police Commissioner”, based on an interview with Subramani, which contained the comments made by the former bureaucrat.

In the interview, Subramani had accused that that a particular corporate group had set aside Rs 500 crore for appointment of Mumbai Police commissioner, and Param Bir Singh was appointed to the post immediately after the Shiv Sena led govt came to power. “The present Police Commissioner’s wife was a Director in the corporate house”, Subramani had said in the interview. He had also accused that Param Bir Singh had led the torture on Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Col Purohit and others.

Other than filing criminal defamation charges, the petition by Param Bir Singh also seeks restraining order from the court restricting Subramani and Goa Chronicle from publishing any article, interview or content containing the allegations made by Subramani. It also seeks a direction to Twitter to remove the tweet by Savio Rodrigues sharing the link to the article, including all retweets of the same.

In addition to that, Param Bir Singh has also sought accounts of all income earned by RV Subramani in connection with his comments on the Mumbai Police Commissioner from 5 March 2020. The plea further seeks the accounts of all income earned by Goa Chronicle from the interview with Subramani from 19th August 2020, including revenue from readers and advertisement. The plea says that such amount should be paid to the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund, along with 12% interest.

Goa Chronicle editor Savio Rodrigues has issued a statement responding to the lawsuit filed by the police commissioner. He said that persons and entities associated with Goa Chronicle has been dragged into a defamation suit for publishing an interview with former MHA diplomat RV Subramani. He said that their legal team will look into the affairs of the defamation suit. “GC will continue to seek the truth in India and globally and expose it for the better of India and the world”, he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.
Read more

Why is Europe locking down instead of copying globally famous Kerala model?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The state of Kerala, under the visionary leadership of health minister Shailaja “Teacher” has a solution to Covid-19. Why wouldn’t the world just copy the Kerala model?

Angry over inaction against police officials who had attacked Durga Puja Immersion procession, locals attack SP Lipi Singh’s office, burn police vehicles

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Locals in Munger are protesting against the police brutality where firing by cops left one Hindu devotee dead and several injured

France: Three killed, reportedly beheaded by an Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar at a Church in Nice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.

Bihar: Congress leader Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani’s stage collapses while giving a speech, Netizens amused at the ‘perfect timing’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The impeccable timing of the fall of the ihar Congress candiddate triggered a meme fest on Twitter

Recently Popular

News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Recep Erdogan in its latest cartoons, shows him lifting a skirt of woman wearing ‘hijab’

OpIndia Staff -
The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo that was released online on Tuesday night depicts Erdogan in a white T-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab to reveal her naked bottom.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar murder: Taufeeq was pressurising her to embrace Islam family alleges

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad
Read more
Crime

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians from Nuh in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The prime accused Tauseef's grandfather, uncles and cousin brothers are all infuential Congress politicians from Haryana's Nuh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan admits to its involvement in Pulwama terror attacks, minister says in National Assembly that the attack was a collective victory of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara", Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry described how Pakistan orchestrated Pulwama terror attack
Read more
News Reports

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Param Bir Singh files defamation case against RV Subramani and Goa Chronicle, wants all earnings from articles on him donated to Mumbai Police Welfare...

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani had said in Goa Chronicle that a corroborate house was behind appointment of Param Bir SIngh as Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

Blast in firecrackers factory running illegally in his house leaves Congress leader Asim Khan dead: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The police have not confirmed the reason of the blast as yet, however, locals suspect that an illegal firecracker factory was being run in Asim Khan.
Read more
Opinions

Why is Europe locking down instead of copying globally famous Kerala model?

Abhishek Banerjee -
The state of Kerala, under the visionary leadership of health minister Shailaja “Teacher” has a solution to Covid-19. Why wouldn’t the world just copy the Kerala model?
Read more
Crime

Angry over inaction against police officials who had attacked Durga Puja Immersion procession, locals attack SP Lipi Singh’s office, burn police vehicles

OpIndia Staff -
Locals in Munger are protesting against the police brutality where firing by cops left one Hindu devotee dead and several injured
Read more
News Reports

France: Three killed, reportedly beheaded by an Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar at a Church in Nice

OpIndia Staff -
Three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Congress leader Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani’s stage collapses while giving a speech, Netizens amused at the ‘perfect timing’

OpIndia Staff -
The impeccable timing of the fall of the ihar Congress candiddate triggered a meme fest on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

EC orders immediate removal of Munger SP after police brutality on Hindus during Durga Puja visarjan procession left one dead

OpIndia Staff -
Munger to get new SP and DM today itself, the Election Commission said.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
470,870FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com