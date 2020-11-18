Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports ‘It is an open secret that Pakistani military had ties with Taliban and possibly...
VarietyBooksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘It is an open secret that Pakistani military had ties with Taliban and possibly even Al Qaeda’: Former US President Barack Obama in his memoir

Barack Obama writes that the elements in military and intelligence services in Pakistan used the terror groups as strategic assets against Afghanistan and India.

OpIndia Staff
5

Barack Obama recently unveiled volume 1 of his memoir: ‘A Promised Land’. The book has already generated ripples across the world on account of its explosive content. From revealing US stereotypes on several issues to personal accounts of various political leaders, to highlighting watershed events that shaped the contemporary world, the book has been a window into the mind of the former US president. 

Among other things, the most important event that Barack Obama described in vivid detail is the US operation that eliminated the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama Bin Laden, and the doubts harboured by the former US President in informing Pakistan about the covert operation. 

In his book, Obama has provided a blow-by-blow account of the assassination of the Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in 2011. However, what’s perhaps more intriguing, from an Indian perspective, is the Obama’s and by extension the United States’ suspicions on Pakistan’s commitment to its fight against terrorism. 

Obama reveals American misgivings on Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

Obama’s memoir provides a glimpse into the fading American trust on Pakistan. The former US President sharply notes that though they had allied with Pakistan on a range of counterterrorism operations and the country had acted as a crucial gateway for the American forces in Afghanistan, it can no longer be treated as a trustworthy partner in America’s battle against terrorism. 

Obama recounts in his memoir that he had straight away perished the thought of involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama’s hideout, as it was known that elements in the Pakistani military had close ties with al-Qaeda and the Taliban. Obama writes that the elements in the military, and intelligence services, used the terror groups as strategic assets against Afghanistan and India.

“The fact that the Abbottabad compound was just a few miles from the Pakistan military’s equivalent of West Point only heightened the possibility that anything we told the Pakistanis could end up tipping off our target,” Obama wrote, expressing the fear that if Pakistan was informed about the mission, it would be leaked.

Read: Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

The former president also revealed that the then defence secretary Robert Gates and his vice president Joe Biden had opposed the secret operation inside Pakistan. Both of them were worried about possible consequences if the mission fails. Obama was aware of such a risk, and he remarked that he was likely to end up a one-term president if he got it wrong.

Pakistani military leveraged terrorists as a countervailing force against India

“We had one other constraint: Whatever option we chose could not involve the Pakistanis. Although Pakistan’s government cooperated with us on a host of counterterrorism operations and provided a vital supply path for our forces in Afghanistan, it was an open secret that certain elements inside the country’s military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links to the Taliban and perhaps even al-Qaeda, sometimes using them as strategic assets to ensure that the Afghan government remained weak and unable to align itself with Pakistan’s number one rival, India,” Obama said in his book.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘It is an open secret that Pakistani military had ties with Taliban and possibly even Al Qaeda’: Former US President Barack Obama in his...

OpIndia Staff -
Barack Obama writes in his memoir that Pakistan was not informed about the Abbottabad mission as its military had links with terror groups
Read more
Social Media

Twitter apologises to parliamentary panel for showing wrong Indian map, promises to rectify the error by Nov 30

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter had shown Ladakh as part of China. Indian Government had sent notice to Twitter seeking an affidavit to explain why the error happened.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel would have benefited by Rs 700 crore if the VVIP helicopter deal had gone through – BJP on AgustaWestland scam

OpIndia Staff -
Rajyavardhan Rathore said the notes of AgustaWestland scam accused named Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP booth secretary killed in Cooch Behar, party alleges TMC involvement in the murder

OpIndia Staff -
The Bengal BJP unit has alleged that Cooch Behar booth secretary Kalachand Karmokar was brutally beaten to death by TMC goons.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt starts random Coronavirus testing on Delhi-UP border amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital

OpIndia Staff -
Noida administration has decided to randomly test people coming from Delhi for Coronavirus due to increase of cases in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Bombay High Court orders Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao to be treated at Nanavati Hospital at state expense

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising told the court that Rao is suffering from dementia and urinary tract infection.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission issues summons to Mumbai Police Commissioner over the arrest of Republic TV’s Assistant VP

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Aditya Mishra had complained against Mumbai police commissioner over the arrest Republic TV's Assistant VP
Read more
News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
News Reports

After HM Amit Shah’s warning to ‘Gupkar Gang’, Congress takes U-turn to distance itself from Mufti, Abdullah and co.

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the Home Minister's tweets, the Congress party distanced itself from the earlier reports stating that it was neither a part of the Gupkar Alliance nor the six-party bloc of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

AAP government takes another U-turn: Day after Kejriwal sought lockdown permission from Centre, his deputy sings a different tune

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that no new lockdown will be imposed in Delhi, but localised restrictions may be imposed
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,624FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com