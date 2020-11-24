Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home News Reports Chinese state media resorts to publishing blatant lies to convince themselves that 'boycott china'...
News Reports
Updated:

Chinese state media resorts to publishing blatant lies to convince themselves that ‘boycott china’ is not working

A combination of government policy and popular demand to boycott Chinese goods, the impact was clearly profoundly felt during Diwali sales which went up by a significant margin despite a boycott of Chinese goods.

OpIndia Staff
India China trade
Image Credit: AFP
149

On the 23rd of November 2020, Chinese state media, The Global Times, published an article headlined “India isolates itself from regional growth opportunities”. In the article, China essentially claimed that Indian traders are finding it difficult to shun Chinese products because of the low quality of locally manufactured products.

At the very outset of the propaganda article, Global Times says, “China showed a relatively resilient pace, with its share increasing in India’s total imports during recent months despite the COVID-19 pandemic and India’s constant undermining of bilateral ties. According to India’s Department of Commerce, Chinese products took 18.3 percent of its total imports from April to September, up from 14.6 percent in the same period last year, contrary to the Modi administration’s intention to reduce reliance on its largest trading partner and be self-reliant”.

However, this assertion is factually incorrect on various counts. China’s share of imports is 11.8% between April-September 2020 versus 10.5% during the same period last year, said sources within the government. Furthermore, overall imports from China have fallen by 24.5% while Indian exports to China have increased by 26.3% during the same period.

GT further claimed in the propaganda article, “Indian traders and manufacturers are struggling to end reliance on Chinese goods, partly thanks to a lack of high-quality, locally made alternatives.” That appears inconsistent with developments on the ground. The Confederation of All India Traders announced a boycott of a host of Chinese goods but that did not affect them adversely at all.

During Diwali, the CAIT recorded sales to the tune of Rs. 72,000 crores, up by 10.8% compared to the previous year. At the same time, China was estimated to have suffered a loss of Rs. 40,000 crores. Thus, we see Indian traders recording a significant increase in sales despite an organised boycott of Chinese goods.

Of course, the Diwali developments are consistent with the reports that have been coming in since September. It was reported in September that India’s trade with Hong Kong and China had fallen by over 7% in fiscal year 2020, the steepest fall since FY13. Import substitution of electronics such as TVs, refrigerators, smartphones and washing machines resulted in a drop of $1.5 billion in Chinese imports.

Thus, China’s terrible handling of the pandemic combined with its aggressive military posturing has affected the ties between the two countries. Following the clash between India and China at Galwan, the Indian Government has made a deliberate effort towards curtailing the influence of China in the Indian economy. However, there was a trend in motion even prior to this. FY20 was the first time ever that trade with mainland China declined for two consecutive years.

Trade deficit between the India and mainland China has been on the decline as well. In 2017-18, it had hit a high of $63 billion but it is now under the $50 billion mark for the first time in five years. The monthly trade deficit shows a similar trend. In March, it was at $1.816 billion, the lowest ever since December 2010 when it stood at $183.7 million.

There’s a clear pattern here that is only likely to be exacerbated further going forward. Indicative of the fact, in FY19, Indian trade volume with the USA surpassed that with China. Between April-September 2020, Chinese imports have continued to fall.

A combination of government policy and popular demand to boycott Chinese goods, the impact was clearly profoundly felt during Diwali sales which went up by a significant margin despite a boycott of Chinese goods. With sustained effort over a period of time, the impact will be even more profoundly felt in the days to come.

Apart from banning Chinese apps, the Union Government also gave the call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and initiated the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign with an eye towards boosting domestic industries and also on denting Chinese imports. At the same time, the people of the country, roused by nationalist fervour, were also determined to boycott Chinese goods.

Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary general, CAIT, told Business Today in September, “Our target is by December 2021, we should reduce imports from China by upto Rs 100,000 crore ($13.3 billion),” before adding, “The Indian consumer does not want to buy Chinese goods anymore. He is concerned with the spread of the virus and its impact on the Indian economy as also with the transgressions by the Chinese army on our border. We support them in this cause and will encourage them to buy local products.”

China, quite obviously, is desperate to avoid such a scenario and therefore, it is resorting to what it does best, bullying. Despite its claims to the contrary, it’s clear that Indian traders and citizens are more than willing to endure hardships and pay more in the relative short-term in order to move away from Chinese products in the long-term.

China recognizes that it is not a knee jerk response due to its handling of the pandemic but a conscious policy approach that the Indian government is extremely unlikely to sway away from. The Galwan Valley clash further cemented the resolve of the Indian populace that had turned resolutely against China since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. Under such a scenario, with the significant threat of losing space in the Indian market, China has decided to settle for impotent rage channelled through its government mouthpieces.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia China trade
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Congress under lens for receiving unaccounted Rs. 106 crore cash at party headquarters, much of it before 2019 general elections: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now reported that several payments of unaccounted cash were made to the erstwhile Congress Headquarters, prior to the 2019 General Elections.

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

Politics OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media resorts to publishing blatant lies to convince themselves that ‘boycott china’ is not working

OpIndia Staff -
China claimed that Indian traders are finding it difficult to shun Chinese products because of the low quality of local products.
Read more
Government and Policy

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website
Read more
Law

‘Petition rightly nipped in the bud by HC’: SC rejects petition of sacked BSF jawan who challenged election of PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering its verdict on Tuesday, SC rejected the petition of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more
Social Media

‘Band of liars’: Isha Foundation calls for a clean social media space, asks Twitter to take action against deliberate lies and slander

OpIndia Staff -
The Tweets by Isha Foundation were in context to fake land grabbing charges that the Foundation has been facing for years.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who threatened to break Kangana’s mouth, raided by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the residences and official premises of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.
Read more
News Reports

Teenager threatens to ‘blow up’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath in message to state’s emergency service, arrested: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, Lucknow police apprehended a minor boy in Agra for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more
News Reports

Congress under lens for receiving unaccounted Rs. 106 crore cash at party headquarters, much of it before 2019 general elections: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now reported that several payments of unaccounted cash were made to the erstwhile Congress Headquarters, prior to the 2019 General Elections.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,291FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com