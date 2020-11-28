Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home News Reports Chhattisgarh: Five including two women arrested after woman abducted, raped, and sold to multiple...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Five including two women arrested after woman abducted, raped, and sold to multiple buyers in Delhi and Haryana

The last buyer of the woman, Rajesh, helped her in informing police about the case and returning to her family

OpIndia Staff
Five arrested for human trafficking
Representational Image (Source: lonestarlegal)
3

A horrifying case of human trafficking has come to light in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh where five people have been arrested by police. According to reports, a 23-year old woman from Dongergarh city was allegedly abducted, raped and then trafficked to Delhi and Haryana. Five accused including one BJP leader have reportedly been nabbed by the police in relation to the case. The five accused have been identified as Sajda Saiyyad, Junaid Khan, Shubham Tiwari, Salman Khan and Ganga Pande.

BJP leader Ganga Pande was expelled from the party yesterday following her arrest. State BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Srivas informed, “After the incident came to light, state BJP president Vishnudeo Sai immediately expelled Pandey from the party. She was ward-level leader from north of Raipur”.

Sajda Khan offered her drink laced with sedatives

According to police, victim’s husband had filed a missing report of his wife and their child in the month of September. An investigation was initiated by the police in the case. On November 22, the victim reached police station with her husband and narrated the whole incident to police.

The victim alleged that on September 11 Sajda Khan offered her a drink laced with sedatives during morning walk after which she fell unconscious. When she gained consciousness some hours later, she found herself at Raipur airport from where she was taken to Delhi on a flight. The victim further alleged that one of the accused threatened to kill her son if she told this to anyone.

According to police, the woman was then taken to Haryana where she was raped by accused Shubham Tiwari in a rented house, before being sold to one Suresh for Rs 1 lakh. She attempted to escape from there but she was handed over to the accused after being caught. The accused then sold her again to a person named Rajesh who helped the woman contact the police and facilitated her return to Dongargarh.

Sajda Saiyyad has been named as the prime accused in the case and some of her contacts in Delhi and Haryana have been traced by police. Expelled BJP leader Ganga Pande also has connections with people in Delhi and Haryana.

Sajda had befriended the victim

The victim in her complaint alleged that she was befriended by Sajda who advised her to be independent and promised to get her a job in Haryana. “Things were not going well between me and my husband, and I would often confide in Sajda for some solace. She advised me to become independent and offered me work in Haryana, saying she would support me. On September 11, I and my 6-year old son were taken to Raipur by Sajda, Shubham, Salman and Junaid and we stayed at a house in Tikrapara which was arranged by Pande. Next morning, we flew to Delhi and and went to Haryana”, the victim said in her complaint. She said that Rajesh helped her when she told him about her background and arranged tickets for her to reach home.

A special team of police is investigating the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Five including two women arrested after woman abducted, raped, and sold to multiple buyers in Delhi and Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The woman was offered a drink laced with sedatives before her abduction and trafficking to Delhi and Haryana
Read more
News Reports

After Hindu refugees booed anti-CAA ‘activist’ Medha Patkar, she joins farmer protests in Punjab for legitimacy

OpIndia Staff -
Medha Patkar claimed that the farmers agitation was in fact against the 'divide' between the corporates and the toiling masses
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: IFS officer Abhay Pathak who had taken 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested in disproportionate asset case, suspended

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid at house of Abhay Pathak, the Vigilance department had found evidence of cash deposits of Rs 9.4 crore in bank accounts
Read more
Opinions

Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists ‘cowards’, or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?

Maria Wirth -
The biggest problem in today’s world is terrorism, many political leaders acknowledge, however, they do water down the conversation around it
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to ‘farmer protest’ against ‘fascist law’

OpIndia Staff -
PFI has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government
Read more
Politics

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

OpIndia Staff -
Akbaruddin Owaisi had called for the removal of PV Narsimha Rao and NTR ghat after which BJP state president warned action against AIMIM office in Darusalam
Read more
News Reports

Hawala network worth Rs 1000 crore operated by China unearthed by the Ministry of Home Affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Spy agents of China were receiving assistance from deep-rooted Pakistani spy ring to establish their networks in India.
Read more
News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

‘We are majority here, not minority, because Dalits and Adivasis are not Hindus’: claims AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui had earlier demanded a virus from Allah that could kill 50 crore people in India in one go.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Court grants 3-day parole to Jamia ‘student’ Asif Iqbal Tanha who wanted to turn India into ‘Islamic Republic’

OpIndia Staff -
Previously the Delhi court rejected Tanha's bail plea twice calling the charges against the anti-Hindu riots accused prima facie true
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,060FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com