A horrifying case of human trafficking has come to light in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh where five people have been arrested by police. According to reports, a 23-year old woman from Dongergarh city was allegedly abducted, raped and then trafficked to Delhi and Haryana. Five accused including one BJP leader have reportedly been nabbed by the police in relation to the case. The five accused have been identified as Sajda Saiyyad, Junaid Khan, Shubham Tiwari, Salman Khan and Ganga Pande.

BJP leader Ganga Pande was expelled from the party yesterday following her arrest. State BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Srivas informed, “After the incident came to light, state BJP president Vishnudeo Sai immediately expelled Pandey from the party. She was ward-level leader from north of Raipur”.

Sajda Khan offered her drink laced with sedatives

According to police, victim’s husband had filed a missing report of his wife and their child in the month of September. An investigation was initiated by the police in the case. On November 22, the victim reached police station with her husband and narrated the whole incident to police.

The victim alleged that on September 11 Sajda Khan offered her a drink laced with sedatives during morning walk after which she fell unconscious. When she gained consciousness some hours later, she found herself at Raipur airport from where she was taken to Delhi on a flight. The victim further alleged that one of the accused threatened to kill her son if she told this to anyone.

According to police, the woman was then taken to Haryana where she was raped by accused Shubham Tiwari in a rented house, before being sold to one Suresh for Rs 1 lakh. She attempted to escape from there but she was handed over to the accused after being caught. The accused then sold her again to a person named Rajesh who helped the woman contact the police and facilitated her return to Dongargarh.

Sajda Saiyyad has been named as the prime accused in the case and some of her contacts in Delhi and Haryana have been traced by police. Expelled BJP leader Ganga Pande also has connections with people in Delhi and Haryana.

Sajda had befriended the victim

The victim in her complaint alleged that she was befriended by Sajda who advised her to be independent and promised to get her a job in Haryana. “Things were not going well between me and my husband, and I would often confide in Sajda for some solace. She advised me to become independent and offered me work in Haryana, saying she would support me. On September 11, I and my 6-year old son were taken to Raipur by Sajda, Shubham, Salman and Junaid and we stayed at a house in Tikrapara which was arranged by Pande. Next morning, we flew to Delhi and and went to Haryana”, the victim said in her complaint. She said that Rajesh helped her when she told him about her background and arranged tickets for her to reach home.

A special team of police is investigating the case.