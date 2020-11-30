Monday, November 30, 2020
Home News Reports Farmer group bats for ‘middlemen’, hails them as ‘service providers’ while scare-mongering about reforms...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Farmer group bats for ‘middlemen’, hails them as ‘service providers’ while scare-mongering about reforms in agriculture sector

The Modi government had introduced three new farm laws to reduce farmers' dependence on middlemen and unlock the true potential of India's languishing agriculture sector

OpIndia Staff
Farmer supports middlemen as he rails against Modi government for the reforms undertaken in the agriculture sector
A 'farmer' bats for middlemen while speaking with the media(Source: Twitter)
138

Even as the central government tried to assuage the apprehensions harboured by ‘farmers’ regarding the agriculture laws by saying that the new laws would seek to remove middlemen, a group of farmers speaking to the media appeared to bat in support of the middlemen involved in the sale and purchase of their agricultural produce.

“The government is saying that they have introduced the new farm laws to eliminate the middlemen. We are asking them to define ‘middlemen’. The system that is in place in Punjab and Haryana is considered as the best in the world. When we take our produce to mandis in Punjab and Haryana, the individuals there help us in unloading our trolleys filled with our produce. They pack the grains in sacks and receive money on our behalf from the buyers. They are not middlemen, they are service providers, and if they are charging a commission for providing their service, so be it,” a ‘farmer’ said to the media.

The ‘farmer’ further alleged that the bills that were introduced by the government under the pretext of helping the farmers were brought under the pressure from middlemen in other areas. He said that the Indian government has employed middlemen in several areas of its functioning such as Defence, Trade and Commerce and contended that not a single government transaction happens without a ‘middleman’ being involved.

No restrictions faced by farmers, bills are redundant: Farmer Group

The ‘farmer’ continued his attack against the central government, stating that the reasons provided by them for the introduction of the farm bills are not satisfactory. He stated that the government had introduced the bills for helping the corporates and not for the welfare of the farmers. Rubbishing the central government’s claim of bills helping in removing the impediments to the farmers for selling their products anywhere in the country, the farmer claimed that they still sell their produce across the country without any difficulty.

“The government states that the bills have enabled ‘One country one mandi’ but in reality, the laws have resulted in ‘One country two mandis’. They have pandered to the corporates. In 1976, we fought for the zonal restrictions that prevented farmers from selling their produce to other states. A case was filed and the high court in November 1976 gave a verdict in our favour. Since then, farmers in Bihar send paddy to Punjab. We sell our produce to Bengaluru and Bengal. Apples from Himachal and Kashmir are sold across the country. Maharashtra sends Bananas, Onions and Oranges to other states,” the farmer said.

Farmer indulges in fear-mongering about agricultural reforms carried out by the Modi government

While scare-mongering about the central government’s decision to carry out reforms in the agricultural sector, the farmer inadvertently listed down the benefits that the farmers would receive from the reforms undertaken by the Modi government. Speaking to the media, the farmer said that the new laws would enable anyone from across the country, who has a government authorised identification card such as Pan Card, Aadhar, to buy directly from the farmers. However, he did not shy away from fear-mongering about the reforms, adding that such a provision would be catastrophic for the farmers as there is no effective grievance redressal mechanism in place if the buyer refuses to pay his due to the farmers.

Modi government announces three new bills to overhaul the agriculture sector

Continuing the reform agenda on the back of a Unified National Agriculture Market (NAM) which was announced in 2014, the Modi government had in September 2020 introduced three more bills to promote much easier trade for the farm produce and to provide a competitive market for the producers outside the existing APMC system.

The objective of the three proposed laws is to make way for creating the Modi government’s ambitious vision of ‘One India, One Agriculture Market’. The law intends to end the monopoly of Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in carrying out the trade of farm produce in the country. 

The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at creating additional trading opportunities outside the APMC market yards to help farmers get remunerative prices due to additional competition. Farmers can now sell their agricultural produce in a market of their choice at better prices.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 creates a framework for contract farming through an agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. 

The amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 allows the central government to regulate the supply of certain food items only under extraordinary circumstances.

Significance of the proposed laws

  • The three historic legislation will unlock the overly regulated agricultural markets in the country. The laws will provide more choices for the farmer and lessen the marketing costs for the farmers thus helping them to get better prices. It will also help farmers of regions with surplus produce to get better prices and consumers of regions with shortages, lower prices.
  • The laws will enable the farmer to make use of modern technology and better inputs to enhance their farm produce and its trade. It will reduce the cost of marketing and improve the income of farmers. These new laws will encourage large companies, food processing firms, exporters, etc, to invest in the farm sector and source good-quality farm produce.
  • The announced amendment to the Essential Commodities Act is expected to help both farmers and consumers while bringing in price stability. The proposed changes will also create a competitive market environment and prevents wastage of agri-produce that happens due to lack of storage facilities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Shaheen Bagh returns’: Netizens react as protesting ‘farmers’ served biryani at Ghazipur in New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Biryani at the ongoing farmers' protest brings back memories of the 'organic' Shaheen Bagh protests
Read more
News Reports

Farmer group bats for ‘middlemen’, hails them as ‘service providers’ while scare-mongering about reforms in agriculture sector

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting farmers say that they are happy to pay commission to middlemen, claims new farm laws are not needed for their protection
Read more
News Reports

Protests against farm laws are based on rumours and misinformation: PM Modi punctures holes in the propaganda surrounding farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi noted, "The government is consistently addressing the fears and queries of farmers who are anxious about the government's decision."
Read more
Opinions

Not ‘just a municipal election’, a defeat of TRS in the Hyderabad Municipal Elections will alter the political discourse of the state

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Not just top BJP leaders, top TRS leaders are also campaigning hard for the GHMC elections, making it more than just a municipal election
Read more
Social Media

Former PMO official from UPA era gets excited at ‘New Zealand MP supporting farmers,’ except that no MP from New Zealand supported

OpIndia Staff -
The former advisor to Manmohan Singh shared a Tweet by Canadian politician to claim that a 'New Zealand' MP is supporting the Punjab farmers' protest
Read more
News Reports

Bijnor: Youth murdered because his brother had run away with a girl, case filed against the girl’s father Asgar and her brothers

OpIndia Staff -
Shivan murdered by Asgar and his sons because he was supporting his brother Sagar, who was jailed for having affair with Asgar's daughter
Read more
Politics

Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with ‘vigilance raid’ IFS officer and his son, accused of ‘anti-people activities’

OpIndia Staff -
The BJD MLA's daughter was scheduled to marry the corruption accused IFS officer's son in December.
Read more
Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,178FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com