Sunday, November 15, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala High Court quashes defamation case against Malayala Manorama, says media has the right...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala High Court quashes defamation case against Malayala Manorama, says media has the right to publish news with necessary commentary

The Kerala High Court upheld that the press has the right to publish any news item along with its commentary unless done with a malafide intention or does not concern the public interest.

OpIndia Staff
2

The Kerala High Court haas quashed a defamation case against the Malayala Manorama Daily filed by one R Chandrasekaran and three others over a vigilance report. The complaint was directed against the Managing Editor, Chief Editor and Publisher of the daily. The newspaper had moved the High Court after District Magistrate took cognisance of the matter.

The Kerala High Court upheld that the press has the right to publish any news item along with its commentary unless done with a malafide intention or does not concern the public interest. Justice P. Somarajan stated that such a news piece if done with ‘imputation of truth’ for the public good, will not attract defamation charges.

The Court observed that the vigilance report published by Manorama Daily mentioned the complainant as an accused in a case for which a crime was registered. It noted that the report published by the Daily was a true version of the incident. It ruled that the defamation complaint defeats the purpose of the 4th estate.

Observations made by the Kerala High Court

“The first proviso to Section 499 /PC has got a wide canvass in a democratic system and right to publish a news item with its necessary comments and views though sometimes contemptuous, cannot be defeated unless malafides writ large on its face and not concerning with a matter of public interest or public good. The contemptuous nature of news item, if it is connected with the imputation of truth, which requires publication for the public goodwill not attract the offence and there shall not be any misunderstanding with respect to the requirement to attract Section 499 IPC with the first exception therein. The news item published hence will not attract the offence of defamation as defined under Section 499 IPC,” stated Justice P. Somarajan.

The Court added, “It is the duty of the fourth estate to publish all news materials, especially having public importance and it is their further duty to comment on the news material with its pros and cons so as to enlighten the society to remain vigil on the matters of public importance. It would squarely come under the first exception attached to Section 499 IPC, when it is done with bonafides for the public interest.”

“The fourth estate is not expected to shy away from the matters governing public importance, but it is their solemn duty to serve the society with the news item with its pros and cons so as to bring the society more functional and vigil. The fourth estate being one of the rostrums to address and comment on each and every matter governing public interest/ public importance in a democratic society, the news item published with necessary comments, though sometimes contemptuous, may not itself amount to defamation as defined under Section 499 IPC unless the same is lacking in good faith and not concerning with a matter of public interest or public good,” the Court upheld.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘We also moved our parents’ graves, they will take pleasure in desecrating our graves’: Armenians burn their houses as Muslim majority Azerbaijan takes over

OpIndia Staff -
According to a peace deal brokered by Russia, Armenia is handing over the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry refuses she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India
Read more

After Delhi defies arbitrary firecracker ban, claims of Diwali causing pollution busted as air quality improves after Diwali

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air Quality Index dropped in Delhi significantly a night after people burst firecrackers on Diwali in the NCR defying the ban

The economics of liberal outrage – the genocide this week they all forgot

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of Armenian Christians have been killed following the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, however, the liberals don't seem to care

On Diwali, The Wire glorifies Tahir Hussain, a man who wanted to ‘teach Hindus a lesson’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Riots accused Islamists including Tahir Hussain, who killed IB officer Ankit Sharma, are heroes for The Wire

Theatre of absurd: Shashi Tharoor uses morphed image of anchor to wish ‘Jashn-e-Chiraagh’ on Diwali, anchor deletes original post and defends Tharoor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the evening of 14th November, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to wish people 'Jashn-e-Chirag', using the image of an anchor of MirrorNow, Sahar Zaman.

Recently Popular

News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry refuses she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India
Read more
News Reports

Bulandshahr: Action taken against head constable for insensitive behaviour with children of traders arrested for selling firecrackers

OpIndia Staff -
When children of arrested firecracker sellers were crying in Bulandshahr, some cops were showing insensitive behaviour towards them
Read more
News Reports

Not only firecracker ban: Three other loony ideas the NGT has come up with to ‘save the environment’

OpIndia Staff -
The NGT has been criticised widely by people on social media for its crackdown on crackers across the country.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala High Court quashes defamation case against Malayala Manorama, says media has the right to publish news with necessary commentary

OpIndia Staff -
Court observed that the report published by Manorama Daily mentioned complainant as an accused in a case registered by police
Read more
News Reports

ASI begins preparations to build the Museum dedicated to Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan museum will be ready in next one year at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: State Assembly unanimously passes resolution to consider Sarna community as a separate religious group

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP government had earlier announced in February 2019 that it would recommend the inclusion of Sarna in a distinct religious category.
Read more
News Reports

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted in ICU due to Covid-19 complications, son Faisal says his condition is stable.
Read more
Media

Diwali magic: Nidhi Razdan goes from anti-lockdown crusader to demanding lockdown to punish citizens after Kejriwal performs public ‘puja’

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a very entertaining debate between Rohini Singh of The Wire fame and Nidhi Razdan, former NDTV 'journalist'.
Read more
News Reports

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman Urfan Mulla resigns, slams party in a letter to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
After the drubbing in Bihar, now, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman, Urfan Mulla has now resigned from his post
Read more
World

‘We also moved our parents’ graves, they will take pleasure in desecrating our graves’: Armenians burn their houses as Muslim majority Azerbaijan takes over

OpIndia Staff -
According to a peace deal brokered by Russia, Armenia is handing over the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan
Read more
News Reports

Imran Khan govt in Pakistan all set to ask for a whopping USD 2.7 billion loan from China for CPEC projects

OpIndia Staff -
90% of the Mainline-1 railway project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan is being financed by China
Read more
Media

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t: CNN doofus Brian Stelter claims Trump supporters have ‘bunker mentality’ for quitting Twitter over censorship

OpIndia Staff -
CNN's resident clown and chief doofus, Brian Stelter, is unarguably the biggest joke on western mainstream media at the moment.
Read more
News Reports

2 days after Diwali, the COVID-19 threat disappears? Maharashtra govt decides to open temples with restrictions, finally

OpIndia Staff -
If the religious places can be reopened now in Maharashtra, they could have reopened earlier also, with the same restrictions
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
482,938FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com