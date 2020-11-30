A young man was brutally murdered by crushing him to death with stones and later was burnt so that no one can identify him, just a few months after his brother had run away with a Muslim girl. The incident happened in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The dead body was found on November 27, and it was identified as Shivam. His brother has filed a complaint against six people, including the brothers and father of his other brother’s girlfriend.

His head was crushed with stone

According to the report published in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the burnt body of the youth was recovered near the Jhalu bus stand on Bukhara road. A blood-stained stone was found near the body. He was killed by heavy blows to the face and head. SP City Laxmi Niwas Mishra, CO City Kuldeep Gupta, and City Kotwal Rajesh Solanki reached the spot and started an investigation. A dog squad was also deployed to find clues about the murder.

As per the reports, Shivam went out on Thursday evening after asking his family members to prepare food but never returned. The family searched for him but didn’t find him. On Friday evening his half-burnt body was found by locals.

During the post-mortem, the deceased was identified as Shivam, a resident of Bhadwan Nagar Complex, by his relatives. Vasu, brother of the deceased, said that his other brother Sagar ran away with a Muslim girl from the neighbourhood. Around five months ago, he was arrested and sent to jail by the police. The girl was handed over to her family, while Sagar is still lodged in jail.

Shivam was trying to help Sagar

Vasu said that Shivam used to take a stand for his brother Sagar. The people from the Muslim community in the neighbourhood were irked by his attitude. He alleged that girl’s brother and father killed Shivam. Police have started looking for the accused, but all of them are absconding. SP has assured that they will take strict action against the culprits.

The Bijnor police have informed that a case has been registered against Naseem and others based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother. The police also assured that necessary action is being taken against them. The accused named in the case are Asgar, his sons Naseem, Naeem, Ejaz, and another person Arif. Based on the complaint of Vasu, police have registered a case against them.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना को0शहर पर मृतक के भाई की तहरीर पर अभि0 नसीम आदि 04 नफर के विरूद्व अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) November 27, 2020

The girl was pregnant

According to Hindi daily Amar Ujala, people of the locality have alleged that the girl with whom Sagar had run away was pregnant. They have seen Shivam standing outside the house of the girl at around 6 PM. Shivam was married and had two children. Station in-charge, City, Rajesh Solanki said that Shivam was murdered as a vendetta. Police are currently investigating the case and looking for the accused.

Similar cases from the past

This is the not first time someone was killed as a result of a relation between persons of different religions. Rahul Rajput was killed in Delhi by the family of the girl he was in love with. He was beaten up by Muhammad Afroz and Muhammad Raj, brothers of the girl, to the extent he died as his intestines burst. Ankit Saxena was also killed for the same reason in Delhi.