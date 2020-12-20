Sunday, December 20, 2020
AAP seeks donations for 2022 UP polls based on COVID-19 lies. Here is how Kejriwal govt treated migrants from UP-Bihar amid pandemic

People on social media have claimed to receive emails from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking donations as they prepare to launch their party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly Elections in 2022.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP to enter Uttar Pradesh
Image Credit: Indian Express
People on social media have claimed to receive emails from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking donations as they prepare to launch their party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly Elections in 2022. In the email that was sent, presumably to many, AAP lied about its Coronavirus testing record.

AAP claimed that the Delhi Government had conducted the highest number of total tests, which was claimed to be 88,000. Yesterday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had also made the same false claim. He had pegged the figure at 90,000. The truth of the matter is states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka have been regularly conducting more than 100,000 Covid tests every day. However, that does not appear to stop the AAP from repeating it over and over again, even though it is clearly not true.

The party will also contest the Zila Parishad elections next year. It will certainly be interesting to observe whether the people of Uttar Pradesh forgive Arvind Kejriwal for the inhumane manner in which his government treated migrant workers from UP-Bihar during the pandemic.

During the initial days of the pandemic, when PM Modi had urged Indian to stay at home, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had spread lies and rumours which had impelled the mass exodus of lakhs of migrant labourers, in an attempt to return to their respective villages.

When most of the state governments had sealed their borders and banned commercial vehicles to ply, the AAP government had made false announcements in colonies, where migrants from UP and Bihar were staying in Delhi, informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal, from where they would be able to get the buses to take them further to UP and Bihar.

This had compelled lakhs of migrant labourers to take foot journeys to their homes after they did not buses waiting at the Anand Vihar bus terminal as told by the Delhi govt. Not merely that, authorities in Delhi disconnected the water and electricity connections of individuals, forcing them to head back to their villages from Delhi.

In June this year, when the entire country was fighting the scourge of the Chinese virus, Kejriwal had insensitively announced that the Delhi Government hospitals will only treat patients that are residents of Delhi. He had suggested that the outsiders could go to central govt hospitals for treatment. Thus, it will certainly be interesting to see whether the party’s sins against people of Uttar Pradesh are forgiven when it participates in the elections to come.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

