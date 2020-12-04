Friday, December 4, 2020
China Daily reporter and ‘puppet of Xi Jinping’ loses his mind, calls US senator ‘b*tch’… twice: Here is what happened

Even after two misogynist tweets, slandering the US senator, the reporter from Chinese mouthpiece China Daily wasn't satisfied and continued his rant against her

OpIndia Staff
Marsha Blackburn (left), Chen Weihua (right), images via WSMV and China focus
7

Hours after Marsha Blackburn, US Senator from Tennessee, thanked President Donald Trump for putting a ban on cotton imported from a major Chinese producer for forced Uyghur labour, a senior reporter at China Daily, a mouthpiece of the Chinese regime, resorted to calling vile names to the legislator. In a tweet, Blackburn had stated that the United States would not support companies that make a profit out of slave labour.

A few hours later, Marsha Blackburn tweeted, “China has a 5000-year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change.” However, her tweet did not go down well with Daily Mail senior reporter and columnist Chen Weihua. A fired-up Chen then resorted to calling the US Senator ‘b*tch’, not once but twice.

Although Chen Weihua had initially referred to Marsha Blackburn as a ‘b*tch’, he later added, “This is the most ignorant and racist US Senator I have seen. A lifetime b*tch.”

Screengrab of the contentious tweets (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Martha Blackburn)
Screengrab of the contentious tweets (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Martha Blackburn)

Even after two misogynist tweets, slandering the US senator, the reporter from Chinese mouthpiece China Daily wasn’t satisfied. Continuing his rant further, Chen Weihua tweeted, “Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there.”

Screengrab of the contentious tweets (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Martha Blackburn)

Marsha Blackburn hits back at Chinese reporter

US Senator Marsha Blackburn decided to take Chen Weihua, head-on, instead of backing down. She replied by calling him a ‘thug’ and a ‘puppet’ of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. “Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to (the) Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs,” she wrote.

US cracks down on Chinese slave labour

The House of Representatives have passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act with 406-3 votes. The act is aimed at banning product imports from China to the US, manufactured using forced labor. The bill is now pending before the Senate and is expected to be signed by the incumbent President Donald Trump or the new President Joe Biden.

In a whitepaper published by the State Council Information Office in September this year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had insinuated that the Uyghur Muslims were responsible for what China is doing to them. In a startling claim, China had revealed that it had placed over 1.29 million people in re-education camps between 2014 and 2019 in the Uyghur-dominated province of Xinjiang.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

