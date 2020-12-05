Saturday, December 5, 2020
Fake TRP row: Republic TV Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh granted bail after being lodged...
Media
Fake TRP row: Republic TV Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh granted bail after being lodged in Taloja jail for 25 days

After the bail plea of Republic TV Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was adjourned for 5 days by a Mumbai court in November, the media network has said that his whereabouts were not known to the channel and Singh’s family.

Ghanshyam Singh (left), Arnab Goswami (right), images via Coastal Digest and News 21
On Saturday, a Mumbai court granted bail to Republic Media Network’s Assistant Vice-President Ghanshyam Singh, after he was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police, in connection to the fake TRP scam, which has turned into a witch-hunt against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.

He was kept at the Taloja Central Jail for 25 days after he was arrested by the cops from his residence on November 10 morning. Singh was humiliated and paraded like a terrorist, with a black cloth covering his face, before being produced in court.

The hearing of the bail petition of the Republic Meda Network’s Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was adjourned on November 19 until November 24. According to Republic TV, the adjournment came after the Maharashtra government sought the time of 5 more days to respond to Singh’s bail plea.

On the 8th of October, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh held a press conference where he categorically stated that Mumbai police have been alerted about a new racket involving false television rating points (TRP). Parambir Singh had specifically mentioned that Hansa Research had filed a complaint with the police. Interestingly, in this FIR that was filed by Hansa Research, Republic TV was not mentioned even once. The channel that was mentioned several times was India Today.

Location of Ghanshyam Singh remained unknown after bail hearing adjourned, Republic TV had said

After the bail plea of Republic TV Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was adjourned for 5 days by a Mumbai court, the media network has said that his whereabouts were not known to the channel and Singh’s family. A statement issued by Republic Media Network had said that the police and jail authorities were not clarifying where he had been placed while being in custody, or in which jail he is presently lodged. The channel said that they are trying to learn about the location of Singh, and by concealing his location, the state govt and police are actively denying him his basic legal & human rights.

