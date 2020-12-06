Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home Social Media From vowing to reconstruct 'Babri Masjid' to casting aspersions on Supreme Court for Ayodhya...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

From vowing to reconstruct ‘Babri Masjid’ to casting aspersions on Supreme Court for Ayodhya verdict, Islamists trend #BabriYaadRahega

28 years after the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi often referred to as 'Babri Masjid' was demolished, radical Islamists took to social media to vow its reconstruction

OpIndia Staff
Disputed structure
Disputed structure was demolished on December 6, 1992 (Image: India.com)
4

Today is the 28th anniversary of Babri Demolition. On December 6, 1992, hundreds of Karsevaks brought down the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. On the anniversary of the unplanned demolition of the structure, Islamists are trending #BabriYaadRahegi and posting hateful comments about Hindus.

Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical Islamist outfit, has issued a poster in remembrance of the disputed structure. In the poster, it is written, “Babri will rise one day” and “Lest we forget.” The poster is being widely shared by PFI supports across India with the hashtag #BabriYaadRahegi.

Several other radical Islamists have shared similar hateful tweets on the social media platform. One user Seraj Ahmed called the Karsewaks terrorists and alleged that the Indian judicial system has failed to deliver justice.

While some called it a shame for Democratic country and said they would tell their children how Babri Masjid was demolished, others have called the Supreme Court’s decision to allow construction of Ram Mandir an ‘unjust judgment.’

A user has alleged that the intention was not to demolish a structure on Ram Janmbhoomi but the aim was to demolish a mosque. A student from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Afreen Fatima said that Babri was there, it is there and it will remain there. In January, she spoke against the verdict and called Afzal Guru innocent in one of her speeches at anti-CAA protests. Fatima was one of the popular faces of anti-CAA protests that led to the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020.

The landmark judgement of November 9

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India favored Ram Lalla Virajmaan and handed over the disputed land to the Hindus in its landmark judgment. The court had asked the central government to form a trust that will take over the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in February 2020. On August 5, Bhoomipujan was performed at Ram Janmabhoomi to begin the construction of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and saints. The construction of the temple is expected to complete in two years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbabri demolition, ayodhya
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

From vowing to reconstruct ‘Babri Masjid’ to casting aspersions on Supreme Court for Ayodhya verdict, Islamists trend #BabriYaadRahega

OpIndia Staff -
On the 28th anniversary of demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya, often referred to as 'Babri Masjid', Islamists are sharing hateful messages on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two, including online food delivery agent Munir Naz, arrested by Mangaluru Police for pro-terrorist graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru police commissioner Vikash Kumar said that the accused committed such a crime to gain publicity. He added that the two accused painted the graffiti at court road three weeks before they wrote on the walls at Bejai.
Read more

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan objects to renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology after RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology should be named after some eminent scientist

‘King, please come back and save the country!’: Massive protests in Nepal demand the restoration of Hindu Monarchy

World OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds and thousands of Royalists took to the streets of Nepal to demand the restoration of the Hindu Monarchy.

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress promised abolition of APMC Act and replacement of Essentials Commodities Act, 1955 in manifesto, thereby promises similar farm bills

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government confirms that Anvay Naik murdered his own mother, Arnab Goswami moves HC against charge sheet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has alleged that Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet by following the dictates of the state government
Read more
Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

From vowing to reconstruct ‘Babri Masjid’ to casting aspersions on Supreme Court for Ayodhya verdict, Islamists trend #BabriYaadRahega

OpIndia Staff -
On the 28th anniversary of demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya, often referred to as 'Babri Masjid', Islamists are sharing hateful messages on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two, including online food delivery agent Munir Naz, arrested by Mangaluru Police for pro-terrorist graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru police commissioner Vikash Kumar said that the accused committed such a crime to gain publicity. He added that the two accused painted the graffiti at court road three weeks before they wrote on the walls at Bejai.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan objects to renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology after RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology should be named after some eminent scientist
Read more
News Reports

Indian migrants constitute the largest high-skilled diaspora in OECD countries: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The OECD report further emphasised that the Indian diaspora constituted the largest high-skilled diaspora in OECD countries.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government confirms that Anvay Naik murdered his own mother, Arnab Goswami moves HC against charge sheet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has alleged that Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet by following the dictates of the state government
Read more
Politics

Assam: FIR registered against ‘Ajmal Foundation’ run by AIUDF Chief for receiving funds from foreign Islamic organisations linked to terror funding

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday we reported how in a thread of Tweets LRO had accused Ajmal Foundation of receiving foreign funding to a tune of Rs 69.55 crore
Read more
News Reports

Doctors advise Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to talk less following angioplasty surgery

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut had undergone angioplasty surgery on Thursday wherein two stents were placed in his artery
Read more
News Reports

Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10

OpIndia Staff -
The construction of the new Parliament building that will commence this month, is expected to be completed in October 2022.
Read more
Politics

‘Don’t want to be controlled by high command culture from Delhi’: Aam Aadmi Party Goa founder Elvis Gomes quits

OpIndia Staff -
Elvis Gomes alleged that the Aam Aadmi party has lately deviated from its ideologies and has compromised on its core principles
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Several persons injured after bombs hurled at BJP rally in West Burdwan district, BJP blames TMC for the attack

OpIndia Staff -
TMC denied the allegations, and said it was a staged and premeditated attack by the BJP to divert attention from 'burning' issues
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,453FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com