Today is the 28th anniversary of Babri Demolition. On December 6, 1992, hundreds of Karsevaks brought down the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. On the anniversary of the unplanned demolition of the structure, Islamists are trending #BabriYaadRahegi and posting hateful comments about Hindus.

Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical Islamist outfit, has issued a poster in remembrance of the disputed structure. In the poster, it is written, “Babri will rise one day” and “Lest we forget.” The poster is being widely shared by PFI supports across India with the hashtag #BabriYaadRahegi.

#PosterRelease



Babri Will 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗲 One Day pic.twitter.com/vmNJvDpQMH — Popular Front of India (@PFIOfficial) December 4, 2020

Several other radical Islamists have shared similar hateful tweets on the social media platform. One user Seraj Ahmed called the Karsewaks terrorists and alleged that the Indian judicial system has failed to deliver justice.

6 Dec 1992.



28 years ago, a mob of Hindutva terrorists attacked Babri Masjid and demolished it.



Culprits were never got punished, they were glorified by Indian Majority society.



Indian Justice system failed to delivery justice! #BabriYaadRahegi#BabriMasjidAwaitsJustice pic.twitter.com/irI4pm7ydX — Seraj Ahmad (@seraj392) December 6, 2020

While some called it a shame for Democratic country and said they would tell their children how Babri Masjid was demolished, others have called the Supreme Court’s decision to allow construction of Ram Mandir an ‘unjust judgment.’

We will tell our children how the Babri Masjid was martyred,

and who are the terrorists who broke it.#babrimasjid#BabriYaadRahegi#BabriMasjidAwaitsJustice#BabriZindahai pic.twitter.com/BRWyCrKouh — 🌷ᶨᵃᵛᵉↁـــادریₐₗₐₘقــــــ🌷इलाहाबादी (@JAVED_Q1) December 6, 2020

6 December 1992 – Demolition of Babri.



9 November 2019 – Supreme Court gave unjust judgement.



More than 70 years of independence, and every time this country has failed to give us justice and equality.



Never Forget! Never Forgive!#BabriMasjidAwaitsJustice #BabriYaadRahegi pic.twitter.com/fkHLsGWS1D — Abdul Rehman (@abdul_rehman043) December 6, 2020

28 Years ago, Youths of the most radicalised Community of this planet demolished this beautiful mosque.#BabriYaadRahegi pic.twitter.com/zcqX3CSOSa — Babri Zinda Hai (@Delhi_Sarcasm) December 5, 2020

Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindutva lead ideology by BJP, and the main conspirators are still free and some are chaired on Constitutional positions. What a Shame for Democratic Country. On 6th December 1992, #BabriMasjid mosque was demolished in UP’s #Ayodhya #BabriYaadRahegi pic.twitter.com/Z1Dz2EbwJe — Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) December 6, 2020

A user has alleged that the intention was not to demolish a structure on Ram Janmbhoomi but the aim was to demolish a mosque. A student from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Afreen Fatima said that Babri was there, it is there and it will remain there. In January, she spoke against the verdict and called Afzal Guru innocent in one of her speeches at anti-CAA protests. Fatima was one of the popular faces of anti-CAA protests that led to the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020.

Babri thi.

Babri hai.

Babri rahegi.#RememberBabri — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) December 6, 2020

If Babri Masjid was in Gurgaon – Sanghis would claim Ram was born in Gurgaon.



Never mistake that their intent was to demolish just a mosque – they wanted to demolish the hopes and ambitions of Muslims in a free India.#BabriMasjidZindaHai — Ahl-e-junoon (@DuneKhaal) December 6, 2020

The landmark judgement of November 9

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India favored Ram Lalla Virajmaan and handed over the disputed land to the Hindus in its landmark judgment. The court had asked the central government to form a trust that will take over the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in February 2020. On August 5, Bhoomipujan was performed at Ram Janmabhoomi to begin the construction of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and saints. The construction of the temple is expected to complete in two years.