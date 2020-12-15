Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports ‘He is still a Bishop’: How Kerala Church defended their decision to put rape...
News Reports
Updated:

‘He is still a Bishop’: How Kerala Church defended their decision to put rape accused Franco Mulakkal on their annual calendar

The members of 'Save Our Sisters Action Council', a group which protects nuns from persecution by the Church authorities, expressed their angst by burning copies of the contentious calendar outside the administrative buildings of the Church in Kollam and Thrissur.

OpIndia Staff
Rape accused Franco Mulakkal features in annual calendar of Kerala Church
Rape accused Franco Mulakkal (Photo Credits: Times of India)
55

Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Church has published the photograph of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in their official calendar for 2021. This move has been criticised by the followers of the Church, who have burnt the copies of the calendar in protest.

As per reports, the Church had not only printed the photograph of Mulakkal on the annual calendar, they also specified his birthday on it. Following criticism from several quarters and burning of calendar copies in Thrissur and Kollam, the Syro-Malabar Church has defended its move and claimed that charges against the accused have not yet been proven and that he continues to remain a Bishop.

Managing Editor of Catholica Sabha, Fr Akkamattathil Raphael, stated, “Mulakkal continues to be a Bishop. Only his administrative duties have been taken away. Sp along with birthdays of other Bishops, we mentioned his birthday too. That’s all. He faces some charges and a trial is progressing. Let the verdict come. Some people are needlessly trying to create a controversy against the Church.”

Screenshot of the Syro-Malabar Church calendar for 2021, image via Twitter

Protests against the Church

The decision of the Syro-Malabar Church was heavily criticised by the members of ‘Save Our Sisters Action Council’. The group, which protects nuns from persecution by the Church authorities, expressed their angst by burning copies of the contentious calendar outside the administrative buildings of the Church in Kollam and Thrissur. They have accused the Archdiocese of ‘eulogising’ a rape accused and sending the wrong message to the society about their professional ethics.

The rape case of Franco Mulakkal

Franco Mulakkal, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, was accused of raping a 44-year-old nun at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and subsequent sexual exploitations afterwards. The nun had registered a complaint in June 2018 and has also claimed that despite her complaints, the church took no action on the bishop.

He was however charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (c)(a) sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 376(2)(k) (sexual intercourse by exhorting authority), 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Earlier in August, the Supreme Court dismissed his petition seeking to quash Kerala High Court’s order that had dismissed his discharge plea in the rape case. The Kerala High Court had ruled that the rape-accused Bishop must face trial in the case after the prosecution had argued that there was enough evidence against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala church calendar, Kerala church rape, bishop rape charges
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.

Farmers, who were enjoying gyms, massage parlours and pizza are now upset about the absence of proper toilets

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The organisers of protests have arranged for gyms, live food counters and foot massagers for protests at Delhi border

‘No relationship can be one-sided’: Former Indian diplomats slam Trudeau’s continuous support to Khalistani elements in Canada

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter slammed Trudeau and other Canadian lawmakers for turning a blind eye to the threat of terrorism and unrest, damaging their relationship with India, for their vote bank politics.

Family of former Nawab of Junagadh, living in Pakistan, still dreams that Junagadh is part of Pakistan, organises ‘recognition ceremony’

World OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to live in a state of delusion as it continues to lay claim on India's Junagadh

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan: Jodhpur court sends notice to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for their web series ‘Aashram’. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
The web series Aashram was criticised by many for its alleged derogatory portrayal of Hindu sadhus and godmen.
Read more
News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

‘He is still a Bishop’: How Kerala Church defended their decision to put rape accused Franco Mulakkal on their annual calendar

OpIndia Staff -
the Syro-Malabar Church has defended its move and claimed that charges against the accused are yet to b proven and he continues to remain a bishop.
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more
News Reports

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.
Read more
Editor's picks

Farmers, who were enjoying gyms, massage parlours and pizza are now upset about the absence of proper toilets

OpIndia Staff -
The organisers of protests have arranged for gyms, live food counters and foot massagers for protests at Delhi border
Read more
News Reports

Goa: BJP sweeps Zilla Panchayat elections, Congress, AAP wiped out

OpIndia Staff -
BJP registered a massive victory in the Zila Panchayat elections in Goa, bagging 33 of the 42 seats contested.
Read more
News Reports

‘No relationship can be one-sided’: Former Indian diplomats slam Trudeau’s continuous support to Khalistani elements in Canada

OpIndia Staff -
The letter slammed Trudeau and other Canadian lawmakers for turning a blind eye to the threat of terrorism and unrest, damaging their relationship with India, for their vote bank politics.
Read more
World

Family of former Nawab of Junagadh, living in Pakistan, still dreams that Junagadh is part of Pakistan, organises ‘recognition ceremony’

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to live in a state of delusion as it continues to lay claim on India's Junagadh
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,479FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com