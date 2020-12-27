Sunday, December 27, 2020
Home News Reports 'Fashion magazines don't cover prostitutes': Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

From shaming Melania Trump to calling her names, Trump haters resort to her character assassination.

OpIndia Staff
This is how Melania Trump was slut-shamed by haters of Donald Trump
Donald Trump with Melania Trump (Photo Credits: NBC)
47

The incumbent US President, Donald Trump, has been the subject of social media criticism ever since he took office in 2016. However, with weeks away from him vacating the Oval office, his haters and staunch Democrat supporters have now resorted to slut-shaming his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.

On Saturday, Donald Trump responded to a tweet by Breitbart News wherein it stated that no major magazine carried the cover picture of Melania for four years, despite being the First Lady. This has however not been the treatment meted out to the wives of former US Presidents.

“The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years,” Breitbart News emphasised. A miffed Trump wrote, “The greatest of all time. Fake News” while referring to the fashion magazines. Breitbart reported on Wednesday that Melania Trump was spotted wearing Eleonor Alta thigh-high black leather boots worth $2,195 and double-breasted wool coat worth $6,610.

This, however, gave an opportunity to the Trump haters to shame Melania Trump and resort to character assassination. While justifying the decision of the fashion magazines to ignore the US First Lady, a user wrote, “Maybe because nobody wants to see some soft porn model who hung out on a regular basis with sex traffickers.”

Another user called Melania Trump, a ‘prostitute’. “Generally, fashion magazines don’t do covers of prostitutes or mail order Russian brides. These pictures were bad enough,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing a picture of the cover of GQ magazine featuring Melania Trump.

Other Twitter users called her ‘call girl’ who had done schooling from porn website named Porn HUB.

A user wrote, “Jackie O, Nancy Reagan, Michelle Obama were elegant. Nothing elegant about an old soft porn model, that is a racist birther.”

Another user shared the image of Jesus Christ reading the Gospel to his disciples with the caption, “Vote for Joe. There aren’t pictures of his wife’s tits all over the internet.”

Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo. Earlier, conservative actor James Woods had also raised the same issue in February this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmelania trump, donald trump,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.
Read more
World

Under orders from China, Pakistan converting Gwadar into open prison by fencing Chinese projects

OpIndia Staff -
The CPEC authority is building a wall measuring 10 feet in height, covering the length of 30 km, has now created a massive discontent and furore in the region.
Read more

Pro-Congress ‘activist’ Shabnam Hashmi caught spreading fake news again

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Shabnam Hashmi is followed on Twitter by various self-proclaimed fact-checkers and propagandists masquerading as journalists.

Yogendra Yadav tries to snivel his way into farmer-govt talks after being thrown out by Modi govt: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav was barred from negotiations with the government clarifying that it would not entertain politicians.

Uttarakhand: Muslim woman takes up Hinduism and marries a Hindu man, court grants protection as couple fears threat from woman’s brother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman had approached the Uttarakhand HC saying that her brother might physically harm them for marrying out of faith

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.
Read more
World

Under orders from China, Pakistan converting Gwadar into open prison by fencing Chinese projects

OpIndia Staff -
The CPEC authority is building a wall measuring 10 feet in height, covering the length of 30 km, has now created a massive discontent and furore in the region.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress ‘activist’ Shabnam Hashmi caught spreading fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Shabnam Hashmi is followed on Twitter by various self-proclaimed fact-checkers and propagandists masquerading as journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: Begumbagh house from where stones were pelted at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally demolished by police

OpIndia Staff -
Just hours after a Muslim mob on a house pelted stones at a rally to collect donations for Ram Mandir, police demolished the house
Read more
Politics

Yogendra Yadav tries to snivel his way into farmer-govt talks after being thrown out by Modi govt: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav was barred from negotiations with the government clarifying that it would not entertain politicians.
Read more
World

Pakistan: Maulana Tariq Jameel continues to claim Covid-19 is Allah’s test after recovering from it, had earlier blamed women for the crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Pakistani preacher Tariq Jameel of the Tablighi Jamaat has recovered after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Muslim woman takes up Hinduism and marries a Hindu man, court grants protection as couple fears threat from woman’s brother

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman had approached the Uttarakhand HC saying that her brother might physically harm them for marrying out of faith
Read more
News Reports

“I will stab you with a knife”, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader’s wife issues death threats to PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of the prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that she will stab Narendra Modi for bringing farm laws
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC goons go berserk in Kolkata, attack rebel party leaders who defected to the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Former TMC leader Sunil Mondol, who joined BJP recently, was prevented by TMC workers from entering BJP office in Kolkata
Read more
Crime

Hyderabad: Man shot at by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed in viral video succumbs to his injuries

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed opened fire at 3 individuals from a rival group over a petty squabbling in a cricket match
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com