The incumbent US President, Donald Trump, has been the subject of social media criticism ever since he took office in 2016. However, with weeks away from him vacating the Oval office, his haters and staunch Democrat supporters have now resorted to slut-shaming his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.

On Saturday, Donald Trump responded to a tweet by Breitbart News wherein it stated that no major magazine carried the cover picture of Melania for four years, despite being the First Lady. This has however not been the treatment meted out to the wives of former US Presidents.

“The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years,” Breitbart News emphasised. A miffed Trump wrote, “The greatest of all time. Fake News” while referring to the fashion magazines. Breitbart reported on Wednesday that Melania Trump was spotted wearing Eleonor Alta thigh-high black leather boots worth $2,195 and double-breasted wool coat worth $6,610.

The greatest of all time. Fake News! https://t.co/jiWjLrynQW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

This, however, gave an opportunity to the Trump haters to shame Melania Trump and resort to character assassination. While justifying the decision of the fashion magazines to ignore the US First Lady, a user wrote, “Maybe because nobody wants to see some soft porn model who hung out on a regular basis with sex traffickers.”

Maybe because NOBODY wants to see some soft porn model who hung out on a REGULAR BASIS with SEX TRAFFICKERS pic.twitter.com/AVhBlnZEzN — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) December 25, 2020

Another user called Melania Trump, a ‘prostitute’. “Generally, fashion magazines don’t do covers of prostitutes or mail order Russian brides. These pictures were bad enough,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing a picture of the cover of GQ magazine featuring Melania Trump.

Generally, fashion magazines don’t do covers of prostitutes or mail order Russian brides. These pictures were bad enough. pic.twitter.com/0nOQ4WvfaH — BlyndChef (@JGray1127) December 26, 2020

Other Twitter users called her ‘call girl’ who had done schooling from porn website named Porn HUB.

She’s a call girl. — Sun (25 days) (@sun_cel) December 25, 2020

So elegant. She went to finishing school at Porn Hub U. pic.twitter.com/B2z8rWsx53 — Barack Obama ____________________________🇺🇸Fan (@ThePresObama) December 25, 2020

A user wrote, “Jackie O, Nancy Reagan, Michelle Obama were elegant. Nothing elegant about an old soft porn model, that is a racist birther.”

Jackie O, Nancy Reagan, Michelle Obama were elegant.

Nothing elegant about an old soft porn model, that is a racist birther. https://t.co/V7CxvtLgXa — 💛𝔹𝕒𝕓𝕪 𝔾𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕤𝕥𝕒 𝕂𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝔹𝕠𝕠💜🧶 (@Myhellokitten) December 26, 2020

Another user shared the image of Jesus Christ reading the Gospel to his disciples with the caption, “Vote for Joe. There aren’t pictures of his wife’s tits all over the internet.”

Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo. Earlier, conservative actor James Woods had also raised the same issue in February this year.