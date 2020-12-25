Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

Imam Barkati cleared that none of his Muslim brothers should get this vaccine until the "formula" of vaccine is revealed before the Islamic scholars.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Barkati of Kolkata says Muslims don't need corona vaccine
Representational image, source: Organiser
10

As India gears up for vaccination drive against Coronavirus, the debate over the alleged use of pork in the COVID-19 vaccines has intensified amongst various Muslim scholars and organisations. Today, Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, West Bengal, has come out to argue against the coronavirus vaccine.

The Imam said that though the entire world is facing the scourge of coronavirus, the Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine. “I am saying in clear words that Muslims will not use the vaccine”, said the Imam in an interview to the Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh.

“Corona a threat to Hindus, not Muslims’: Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana

Calling it a conspiracy of the Jews to kill the Muslims of India through this vaccine, Maulana Barkati said that coronavirus was never a threat to the Muslims. “Corona is a threat to Hindus, not to Muslims. The virus has not affected the Muslim localities. We have such blessing of Allah, that we remain unaffected”, said the Maulana.

Imam Barkati cleared that none of his Muslim brothers should get this vaccine until the “formula” of the vaccine is revealed before the Islamic scholars. “It is harmful to us. Eating pork or using it in any way is considered ‘haram’ in Islam, so the formula of this vaccine should be put before the Islamic scholar and then this vaccine should be given to the people of Muslim community”, opined the Imam.

For the unversed, Shahi Imam Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, once a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had, in 2018, stirred controversy when in a sting operation he admitted that he can fix Muslim votes for parties. The cleric is also caught confessing that he can ‘influence’ 25 lakh votes for Rs 5 crore. In 2017, an FIR was lodged against the Maulana for refusing to comply with the Centre’s ban on the use of lal batti (red beacon). “I don’t follow the orders of the Centre. Who are they to order me? Didi (Mamata Banerjee) asked me to use it”, the Maulana had then said, defying the central government’s orders.

Meanwhile, a Muslim cleric from UP’s Darul Uloom Deoband has also urged Muslims to wait for fatwa before taking coronavirus vaccine. The cleric said before taking the vaccine Muslims should check whether the ingredients used to make the vaccine are permissible in Islam or not.

Whether the vaccine is safe for Muslims will be decided by the head of the Fatwa department, he said.

Fatwa issued by Muslim scholars over rumours of pork being used in Corona vaccines

Yesterday we reported how Sunni Muslim scholars from Raza Academy, Mumbai, and All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama have issued a fatwa against the ‘Chinese vaccine’ that allegedly contains pork gelatin. The Raza Academy scholars claim that the pork gelatin component of the vaccine makes it “haram” for the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have said that pork products are not part of their COVID-19 vaccines.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscorona vaccine Muslims, pork muslims vaccine fear, corona vaccine misinformation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati
Read more
News Reports

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.
Read more

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families

How Times of India and The Hindu turned ‘Haroon’, who posed as a priest, to a ‘Tantrik’ to secularise the crime

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India, in its attempt to 'secularise' the crime, passed off the accused as a 'Tantrik', when it was, in fact, a man named Harun

Christmas, appropriation of pagan festival marked by violence against Jews, and why I am hurt as a Hindu: Time to reflect?

Opinions Balbir Punj -
While coping valiantly with COVID, the beleaguered world is also busy planning New Year and Christmas celebrations

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

OpIndia Explains Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After opposing reforms that free farmers from shackles of middlemen, Congress now sees middlemen in DBT payment to farmers

OpIndia Staff -
While opposing a law that seeks to remove middlemen from farm sector, Congress sees middlemen in DBT payments to farmers
Read more
News Reports

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati
Read more
World

Jimmy Dore sets the cat among the pigeons as Democrats and ‘Progressives’ bicker after comedian pushes ‘Force The Vote’ on ‘Medicare for All’

K Bhattacharjee -
Jimmy Dore is one of the central figures of the 'Force The Vote' movement and is concerned with providing healthcare to all Americans.
Read more
News Reports

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP Corporator’s husband Aziz Sheikh charged with committing robbery at BJP leader’s factory

OpIndia Staff -
In a new turn in the robbery case at BJP leader's factory, NCP leader's husband Aziz Sheikh has been charged
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie 'Annaathe', featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families
Read more
News Reports

‘If APMC is so good, why not implement it in Kerala?’ PM Modi slams the opposition for hypocrisy on agriculture issues

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi also exposed the hypocrisy of politicians from Kerala, a state that does not have the APMC law.
Read more
Government and Policy

2.3 million voluntarily sign up at PM Kisan portal, even as Mamata Banerjee stalls scheme that could benefit Bengal’s farmers by Rs 9,800 cr

OpIndia Staff -
2.3 million Bengal farmers have voluntarily signed up to the ambitious central scheme, which has benefited 8.45 crore farmers so far
Read more
Crime

Child rescued in Uttar Pradesh after she was being forced into prostitution by relative Gulshan Bano

OpIndia Staff -
A joint team of police and Child Welfare Committee officials raided Gulshan Bano’s place and rescued the minor girl
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com