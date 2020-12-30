The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday stated that it is still conducting the probe in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it has not ruled out any aspect as of 30 December 2020.

“The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using scientific techniques. During the investigation, all the aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date,” a CBI letter addressed to the BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said.

The CBI, in its letter, also added that its investigating team and senior officers have visited the place of the incident numerous times for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident.

The Forensic Medicine Experts from New Delhi also visited the place of the incident, Mortuary of the Cooper hospital during the night and had a discussion with the autopsy surgeons to understand the procedure of postmortem adopted by them, the letter added.

“During investigation, all the concerned witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard,” the letter said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy writes a letter to PM Modi seeking CBI probe into Rajput’s death

The letter by the CBI was in response to BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2020, seeking a comprehensive probe, including by the CBI and other central agencies, into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Swamy had alleged in his letter to the prime minister that the actor’s death was a case of murder and not suicide.

He had said that a CBI probe has become “even more necessary” after an FIR was registered by the Bihar police in Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father.



