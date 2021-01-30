Saturday, January 30, 2021
Home World Expert on Chinese security affairs Bill Gertz makes explosive revelations on Coronavirus origins, reveals...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Expert on Chinese security affairs Bill Gertz makes explosive revelations on Coronavirus origins, reveals China had discovered 2000 viruses

Bill Gertz also emphasised that the Communist regime in China is controlling the mainstream media and spreading its nefarious propaganda by spending billions of dollars.

OpIndia Staff
China expert Bill Gertz spills the beans on Coronavirus origins, reveals China had discovered 2000 viruses
Screengrab of the video
4

In a major development, expert on Chinese security affairs Bill Gertz exposed the biowarfare programme of China and how the Communist regime has discovered over 2000 viruses. On Thursday, Gertz discussed the matter concerning the origin of the deadly Coronavirus with Fox News contributor Sara Carter during the ‘Sara Carter show’ podcast.

A year ago, Bill Gertz had published an article in The Washington Post, detailing his interview with an ex-military intelligence doctor from Israel. His interviewee had claimed that the virus might have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He had further said that the laboratory is controlled by the People’s Liberation Army. Soon after, several news portals had dubbed the report as ‘debunked conspiracy theory’, prompting The Washington Post to take it down.

However, the findings of the US State Department has now confirmed many of the facts in Bill Gertz’s article. He said, “Well, fast forward to January 15 of this month, and the State Department, in a very detailed fact sheet, revealed that yes, indeed, as I reported a year ago, the Wuhan Institute of virology is not only linked to the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese military but that they have been conducting secret biological warfare experiments at the laboratory since at least 2017.”

(Video Credits: Youtube/ Sara Carter)

Despite his story being vindicated by the US State Department, the expert lamented that Facebook continues to label his article as ‘false.’ Gertz also emphasised that the Communist regime in China is controlling the mainstream media and spreading its nefarious propaganda by spending billions of dollars. As such, his story is not getting the limelight it deserves. “If you look at our mainstream media today, there’s almost no mention of the fact that this virus came from China. And in fact, China’s narrative is that it didn’t come from China,” Gertz pointed out.

Bill Gertz concerned about Joe Biden and his policies

Bill Gertz expressed deep concerns about the Biden administration and expressed fears about the incumbent US government trying to put the matter under wraps. “Joe Biden ran for President on the fact that he criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. And then what did he do? He hired Anthony Fauci, who is leading that pandemic effort. So that just shows the level of hypocrisy now in government is at very high levels,” he emphasised.

Bill on Chinese virus discovery and specific targeting of certain ethnic groups

The China expert further added that Donald Trump received resistance from the political bureaucracy and intelligence authorities. Gertz said that during his conversation with Intelligence officers, he learnt that the Communist regime has been developing weapons that have the potential to eliminate targeted ethnic groups. In his original report, he had highlighted how China had initially boasted about discovering 2000 new viruses.

“Not all of them are bad coronaviruses. There are other animal viruses as well, but they’ve discovered 2000 new viruses. So China is obsessed with viruses. And this is a clear indication.. and they’ve had lab leaks in the past…We’re battling for our country, and we’re battling for our freedom. China’s in the background, they’re fueling it, they want to see the United States decline and ultimately destroyed,” Bill concluded.

Justin Trudeau helped China to cover-up the origin of Coronavirus

In what can be aptly termed as a startling revelation, if true, a Canadian media website called Rebel News has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of helping China to hide the origins of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus that put the whole world to a halt last year.

In their exclusive report, the Rebel News has alleged that the Canadian Prime Minister had come to know of Covid-19 much earlier when some members of the Canadian Armed Forces were allegedly exposed to the Chinese virus during the 7th Military World Games (MWG) held in Wuhan city of Hubei Province of China in October 2019.

The media portal claims to have accessed some secret military documents distributed from the highest ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces in order to cover up a “scandal of global proportions”. The document reportedly titled ‘Potential Exposure to 2019 Novel Coronavirus during 7th Military World Games in October 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province China’ was penned by Canada’s Surgeon General, Major General AMT Downes, who later resigned. The letter allegedly “gaslighted” the Canadian soldiers who were in Wuhan for the MWG.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscoronavirus origins
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Liberals trend #NathuramGodse on Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary while condemning those trending Nathuram Godse

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi, while trending #NathuramGodse said that those trending the same are 'perverts'
Read more
Opinions

Three ways in which so called farmer protest is taking us back to the dark ages of the 1980s

Abhishek Banerjee -
A group of so called farmer leaders have brought in people to block the national highways around Delhi.
Read more

The Wire instigates again despite autopsy of the protestor who died during Republic Day riot ruled out bullet injury

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire has published an article insinuating that the protester who died after a tractor overturned, had died because of bullet injuries.

‘Farmers’ protest leaked audio: Protestor admits of camping at Ghazipur border for money and free liquor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An audio recording of a call believed to be that of a protesting 'farmer' has gone viral on social media.

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

Media OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news

Rashtrapati Bhavan pulls up Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today for Netaji portrait blunder, to review further engagements with media house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On January 23, 2021, the President of India unveiled a portrait of Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. However, Sardesai, along with other prominent 'journalists' had asserted the portrait was of Prosenjit and not of Netaji.

Recently Popular

News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

Sources claim Aroon Purie has stepped in to ‘manage’ the resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai, he may exit at a more ‘honourable’ time later

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai may quit India Today at a later date so that his exit is not linked to controversies of this week
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

Expert on Chinese security affairs Bill Gertz makes explosive revelations on Coronavirus origins, reveals China had discovered 2000 viruses

OpIndia Staff -
Bill Gertz lamented that Facebook continues to label his article as 'false' despite vindication from the US State Department.
Read more
Social Media

Liberals trend #NathuramGodse on Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary while condemning those trending Nathuram Godse

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi, while trending #NathuramGodse said that those trending the same are 'perverts'
Read more
WTF News

‘Easier to date than girlfriends’: Hong Kong man gets engaged with sex doll, says he has never kissed or had sex with her for...

OpIndia Staff -
The Hong Kong man, Xie Tianrong, also has a baby with his sex doll, Facebook page is filled with pictures of him with his fiance Mochi
Read more
Opinions

Three ways in which so called farmer protest is taking us back to the dark ages of the 1980s

Abhishek Banerjee -
A group of so called farmer leaders have brought in people to block the national highways around Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire instigates again despite autopsy of the protestor who died during Republic Day riot ruled out bullet injury

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire has published an article insinuating that the protester who died after a tractor overturned, had died because of bullet injuries.
Read more
Politics

Karnataka Congress MLC caught watching porn during legislative council session, gives bizarre excuse: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In his defence, Prakash Rathod said that he was deleting messages to free up space on his mobile to defend himself.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmers’ protest leaked audio: Protestor admits of camping at Ghazipur border for money and free liquor

OpIndia Staff -
An audio recording of a call believed to be that of a protesting 'farmer' has gone viral on social media.
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Rashtrapati Bhavan pulls up Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today for Netaji portrait blunder, to review further engagements with media house

OpIndia Staff -
On January 23, 2021, the President of India unveiled a portrait of Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. However, Sardesai, along with other prominent 'journalists' had asserted the portrait was of Prosenjit and not of Netaji.
Read more
News Reports

Banned for ‘blasphemy’ and accused to leading people to deviate from Islam, “Zindagi Tamasha” will represent Pakistan at Oscars

OpIndia Staff -
The makers of the movie Zindagi Tamasha had received a barrage of death threats and photos of decapitated heads for making a movie deemed as blasphemous by the fundamentalists
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com