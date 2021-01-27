A day after rampaging violence, assault on hundreds of police personnel and storming into the Red Fort to unfurl an alien flag on Republic Day, the so-called farmer leaders have now started to either wash their hands off, or blame each other for the violence.

As per reports, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has stated that most of the protesting farmers have held a meeting today under Balbir Singh Rajewal and sincere appreciation was conveyed to the protesting farmers for providing support and participating in the tractor rally on R-Day.

The SKU further stated that the central government was severely shaken by their protests, hence it conspired with some other farmer unions, like Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee and others to defame the ‘peaceful’ protests by farmers. SKU further stated that the conspiring farmer groups had set up their own protest site 15 days after the original protests started and were not a part of the larger farmer agitation which is represented by many farmer organizations.

After running riots in the national capital on Republic Day, the so-called farmers and their tractors have now again gone back to the borders of Delhi, blocking the highways and continuing their ‘protests’ against the farm laws.

As reported by NDTV, the SKU has stated that they have no association with the violent protestors and most of the farmers had a peaceful march. SKU has further stated that some elements associated with Satnam Pannu and they had broken barricades and stormed into Delhi. SKU also claimed that the police should have stopped the members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. They also said that Deep Sidhu and Lakkha Sidhana have been instigating some elements for violence.