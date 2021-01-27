Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home News Reports 'Farmer leaders' start blame game after running riots in Delhi, claim some groups conspired...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Farmer leaders’ start blame game after running riots in Delhi, claim some groups conspired with govt to create violence

As per reports, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has stated that most of the protesting farmers have held a meeting today under Balbir Singh Rajewal and sincere appreciation was conveyed to the protesting farmers for providing support and participating in the tractor rally on R-Day.

OpIndia Staff
After Delhi violence, Samyukt Kisan Morcha plays blame game, says rogue elements created mayhem
Delhi tractor rally, image via Moneycontrol.com
7

A day after rampaging violence, assault on hundreds of police personnel and storming into the Red Fort to unfurl an alien flag on Republic Day, the so-called farmer leaders have now started to either wash their hands off, or blame each other for the violence.

As per reports, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has stated that most of the protesting farmers have held a meeting today under Balbir Singh Rajewal and sincere appreciation was conveyed to the protesting farmers for providing support and participating in the tractor rally on R-Day.

The SKU further stated that the central government was severely shaken by their protests, hence it conspired with some other farmer unions, like Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee and others to defame the ‘peaceful’ protests by farmers. SKU further stated that the conspiring farmer groups had set up their own protest site 15 days after the original protests started and were not a part of the larger farmer agitation which is represented by many farmer organizations.

After running riots in the national capital on Republic Day, the so-called farmers and their tractors have now again gone back to the borders of Delhi, blocking the highways and continuing their ‘protests’ against the farm laws.

As reported by NDTV, the SKU has stated that they have no association with the violent protestors and most of the farmers had a peaceful march. SKU has further stated that some elements associated with Satnam Pannu and they had broken barricades and stormed into Delhi. SKU also claimed that the police should have stopped the members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. They also said that Deep Sidhu and Lakkha Sidhana have been instigating some elements for violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi violence, Delhi border, farmer violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police register FIRs against ‘farmer leaders’ including Yogendra Yadav, 200 rioters detained so far

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police have filed 22 FIRs so far. Over 200 rioters have been detained.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain and the art of downplaying ‘chhota mota’ violence

Media OpIndia Staff -
As NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain attempts to trivialise the violence and the vandalism that took place on Republic Day, here is low-down of his past shenanigans

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Tikait blames Delhi Police and uneducated farmers for the Red Fort incident on January 26.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘Farmer leaders’ start blame game after running riots in Delhi, claim some groups conspired with govt to create violence

OpIndia Staff -
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has played blame game. It has stated that they have nothing to do with violent elements that ran riots at Red Fort.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police register FIRs against ‘farmer leaders’ including Yogendra Yadav, 200 rioters detained so far

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police have filed 22 FIRs so far. Over 200 rioters have been detained.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain and the art of downplaying ‘chhota mota’ violence

OpIndia Staff -
As NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain attempts to trivialise the violence and the vandalism that took place on Republic Day, here is low-down of his past shenanigans
Read more
News Reports

Visuals show Red Fort Ticket Counter completely destroyed by ‘farmer’ protestors on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters had seized the Red Fort during violent protest on 26th January and had unfurled a Sikh flag atop it.
Read more
News Reports

‘Bring Lathis, flags to save your land,’ video of ‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait asking his supporters to be armed goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait was seen in a video misleading farmers by saying their land will be snatched, and asked them to be armed with lathis
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
News Reports

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek
Read more
News Reports

Cops tried to save the protestor whose tractor overturned but were prevented by other protestors: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now journalist Padmaja Joshi claimed that the protestors did not allow the injured protestor to be evacuated by the cops.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Parents brutally murder two daughters, claim they will come alive next day as ‘Satya Yuga’ comes

OpIndia Staff -
The couple brutally killed their two daughters claiming that they received some divine message to do so.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com