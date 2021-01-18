On January 17, violence broke out after a rally for Ram Mandir donation was attacked by a ‘particular community’ in Kidana village in Gandhidham, Kutch (east) district. As per the reports, one house and an auto-rickshaw were burnt down during the clashes. Police had to baton-charge and use tear gas to control the situation.

Mayur Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (east), said that there was stone pelting at the rally that had resulted in the clash. The situation was under control late at night.

JR Mothaliya, range inspector general of police (IGP), Kutch, said, “A huge mob had gathered during the rath yatra and there was stone-pelting. We also lobbed tear gas shells, and the situation is under control now.”

Another rally was attacked in Sadau Village, Kutch

A similar incident took place in Sadau Village of Mundra town of Kutch district (west), where a rally for raising funds for Ram Mandir was attacked. Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (west), said that there were no complaints filed by either side, but the police are filing FIRs against the mobs for unlawful assembly, breaching Covid-19 guidelines, among other charges.

Similar attacks are happening in other states

The attacks on the collection drive for Ram Mandir in Gujarat are not a first. Similar incidents have happened in other states as well. On January 16, Mumbai Police removed the posters of Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan posters alleging that they have orders from higher officials as the posters were ‘controversial in nature’ and hurt the sentiments of the locals. When VHP workers started recording the videos, the police arrested them.

Two incidents of attack on similar rallies were reported in Madhya Pradesh. On December 26, a Muslim mob attacked at the Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, in which ten people were injured and several vehicles were damaged. Later on December 29, a Hindu rally was attacked in Indore that was collecting money for the construction of the Ram Mandir.