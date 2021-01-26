Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Long before Punjab ‘farmers’ threatened Republic Day parade, Muslim bodies gave a call to boycott Republic Day function in 1987

In December 1986, newly formed "All India Babri Masjid Conference (AIBMC)" had given a call to all Muslims to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in 1987.

When Muslim bodies gave a call to Muslims to boycott Republic Day celebrations
‘Protesting farmers’ from Punjab broke police barricades to enter Delhi ahead of their tractor rally schedule. This is not the first time any group of individuals have threatened to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations. In December 1986, newly formed “All India Babri Masjid Conference (AIBMC)” had given a call to all Muslims to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in 1987.

The call was given on 23rd December by Syed Shahabuddin and later endorsed by the coordination committee. Shahabuddin was supported by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) President Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait in the boycott call. Shahabuddin had also given a call for a ‘long march’ to Ayodhya.

As per reports, the conference convened by him in December 1986 adopted the Declaration of Delhi and called upon the Muslims not to associate themselves with the official celebration of the Republic Day in 1987. The also threatened to hold a mass rally on Rajpath in Delhi in March 1987. If those two steps failed, the Muslim body had planned to hold a mass Friday prayer in Babri Masjid in October 1987. Over half a million people attended the rally.

Similarity with ‘protesting farmers’

The protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, too, have started their tractor rally, parallel to the Republic Day parade in Delhi. The farmers were given permission to enter Delhi upon conclusion of the official parade. However, the ‘farmers’ have broken the barricades and entered Delhi, breaking the agreement with Delhi Police.

Further, the ‘farmers’ have decided to march towards the Parliament for the Budget session on February 1.

