A Pakistan Army Colonel deployed in the central African nation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for United Nations duties has been found trying to convert the UN mission employees to Islam.

Islam is the minority religion in Congo, where a majority of the population is affiliated to different sects of Christianity.

According to reports, Colonel Saqib Mushtaqi, a deputy commander of the Pakistani contingent of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), is accused of trying to convert the local employees into Islam. The Pakistani Army personnel official reportedly approached a few Christian UN mission employees, asking them to embrace Islam.

An inquiry has been launched against a Pakistani Army Colonel after allegations of proselytisation were levelled against him. The General Headquarters (GHQ) has launched an internal inquiry to ascertain the truth behind the incidents. However, it is not clear yet what action will be initiated against the official if he is found guilty of trying to proselytise UN employees into Islam.

Not just converting UN mission employees to Islam in Congo: Pakistani forces tasked with UN duties under scanner for their illicit activities

It is also pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the Pakistani peace-keeping forces for UN missions have been accused of wrongdoing. In the past, too, Pakistani Army officials, who were a part of the UN missions, were accused of gross violations. In 2012, two Pakistani officials were accused of repeated sexual harassment of a 12-year-old mentally challenged boy. The incident had forced Islamabad to initiate court-martial proceedings against the officials. They were sentenced a year in prison by a Pakistani tribunal for raping an underage boy in Haiti.

During this revelation, it also came to light that Pakistani forces have been involved in incidents of sexual exploitation since 2005.