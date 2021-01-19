Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has a knack of trotting out lies nonchalantly, today lied again while addressing reporters at a press conference. This time around, the former Congress President resorted to spreading misinformation about PM Modi’s alleged endorsement of President Trump in the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential elections.

When asked what does he have to speak on PM Modi’s silence on farmers but comment on Capitol Hill siege, Rahul Gandhi held up Randeep Surjewala’s hand, saying, “I remember Narendra Modi holding up Trump’s hand, saying Abki Baar Trump Sarkar.”

Surjewala subsequently adds, “I am not Trump, I am Biden.”

WATCH| Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responds on being asked about “Prime Minister Modi’s reaction on US Capitol violence and silence on Farm protest.” pic.twitter.com/x9x9lvEDQi — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

The Wayanad MP further elaborated, “The point is whether it is Trump or Joe Biden, as a Prime Minister of the country, you do not do something like this(endorsing Trump). By doing this, you are disrespecting the people of the United States. It is their choice and not your choice. So, it is a lack of understanding of fundamentals and now, of course, Trump has lost.”

Did PM Modi endorse Donald Trump ahead of the US Presidential Elections? Fact Check:

Contrary to the claims made by Rahul Gandhi stating that PM Modi had endorsed Donald Trump for the US Presidential elections, in reality, he had never endorsed or tried to interfere in the 2020 US elections. The assertion made by Rahul Gandhi during the press conference is misleading as PM Modi was only referring to a campaign run by Donald Trump campaign team prior to the 2016 US Presidential elections.

At the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event held in Houston in Texas in September last year, Prime Minister Modi had reminded the audience as to how during the 2016 US Presidential campaigning, Donald Trump had said ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ while appealing to the Indian diaspora in the US.

Here is the full video of the speech, where PM Modi refers to the Trump campaign in 2016 US Presidential elections.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: We in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump, ‘Ab ki baar Trump sarkar’, rang loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/9WPq9w7eKf — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

PM Modi said, “We in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump, ‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’, rang loud and clear”. In October 2016, during the US Presidential election campaign, the then Presidential candidate Trump had said that the Indian and Hindu community in the US will have a ‘friend’ in the White House. Then, using Prime Minister Modi’s 2014 popular election slogan “Abki baar, Modi Sarkar”, Donald Trump had said, “Abki baar, Trump Sarkar” (This time, it will be a Trump government).

Rahul Gandhi lies about China settling a village in India’s Arunachal Pradesh

But lying about PM Modi has become the second nature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is trying desperately to mount a credible opposition against the Prime Minister. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet, taking a dig at the Prime Minister for allowing the construction of a village by China on the Indian land in Arunachal Pradesh. Rahul tweeted, “Main desh nahin jhukne dunga(I won’t let the country down)”, a popular refrain used by PM Modi to reiterate his commitment for the country.

But, as has often been the case with Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP did not bother to verify the facts before attacking PM Modi. In reality, China had built a village on the land that was occupied by them several decades ago when Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s PM.

In 1959, Chinese forces at Longju ran overrun an Indian Army post along the border with Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, the region has been under the illegal occupation of China. India has never been able to preoccupy the post and China has been steadily shoring up infrastructure in the region.