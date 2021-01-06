Even as Khalistani-elements, far-left protestors and Islamists have hijacked the so-called farmer protests in the country against the three farm laws, there seems to be more foreign interference into the political protests that are being carried out against the Modi government.

On Saturday, Ramandeep Brar, a political leader from Conservative Party of Canada, joined the protestors at the Kundli village along the Haryana-Delhi border, where thousands of protestors have camped by for over a month now to protest against the agricultural reforms initiated by the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, Ramandeep Brar, an MP candidate from Brampton in Ontario, shared a series of images from the protest site. In his tweet, he mentioned how he met a few protestors including one person named Dr Sukhpreet Singh Udhoke. His Twitter geo-tagging stated that he was present at the Kundli border, one of the sites where protestors have camped currently.

Canada politician Ramandeep Brar interfering in Indian politics by joining protests against Modi govt

Shockingly, Brar, who does not have any locus-standi on the issue, joined the protest to express his solidarity with the farmers who have launched a political protest against the Indian government. The Canadian politician has now waded into the dangerous territory of interfering and influencing country’s politics by taking sides of a political group that is protesting against the democratically elected government.

Here are the screenshots of Ramandeep Brar’s social media accounts, where he has clearly disclosed his political career in Canada.

Several questions are now being raised on social media pertaining to the presence of Canada politician at the protest site in an alleged effort to influence the political protests. Netizens have pointed out how the Canada politician has violated visa rules by joining a political protest.

He is Canada MP . Have no right to join protest of other. Country — Guitarhax (@guitarhax_) January 5, 2021

Social media activist ‘Befitting facts’ also noted the violation of visa rules by Brar by attending a protest in Delhi. He also urged the government to arrest him and detain at Tihar jail.

.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar, this is violation of visa rules. A canadian politician attending a protest in Delhi. Make sure he reaches to Tihar before reaching airport. @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia https://t.co/bHjTR38aTb — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 5, 2021

Another user too asked how can a Canada citizen participate in a protest rally in India and pointed how he has violated visa on counts such as interfering India’s internal affairs and also violating visa rules especially at a time when the country is fighting the COVID pandemic.

How can a Canadian citizen attend a protest rally in India??



Isn’t it violation of visa rules????🤔@MEAIndia @HMOIndia — Ashish Anil Singh (@ashishsingh0612) January 5, 2021

By interfering into India’s political protests, Ramandeep Brar has clearly violated visa norms. Addition to the visa guidelines laid out by the MHA, foreign nationals shall be required to strictly adhere to the purpose of visit declared while submitting the visa application. The foreign citizens on specific visas are not supposed to indulge in political activities and activities that account for spreading of religious conversions, etc.

The ‘Right to Protest’ under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution is a fundamental right of the country’s citizen. However, the specific right is only available to Indian citizens and not to any foreigners. Thus, Brar was violating his visa norms by joining political protests against the government.

The government, if found any violation can cancel the visa granted to Ramandeep Brar and ask him to leave the country just as it did for a few foreign protestors who violated visa rules during the Anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country.

Canada’s interference in India’s domestic matter

In December, when the Punjab farmers’ protests had just started, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers ‘raised concerns’ regarding the same. Following that, India had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and was informed that Canada’s interference is unacceptable. The MEA said that such actions, if continued, would have a damaging impact on ties between India and Canada.

Trudeau’s virtue signalling on Punjab farmers protest was a bit ironic considering his administration itself has used brute force to suppress protests by indigenous tribes in Canada.