Friday, January 22, 2021
Home Sports #BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from...
SportsCricketMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

"We are talking about the qualities of a captain. If we see from IPL to international cricket, we can see (his behaviour) on the field. I don't want to name names but he must realise that he is old now," Anil Singh was seen saying.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens demand ban on Sports Tak after negative claims about Virat Kohli
Screengrab of the video via Sports Tak
5

Following the historic victory of India cricket team in the Brisbane Test and the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, sports journalists at the India Today Group-owned Sports Tak decided to mock Virat Kohli. During the live programme on the channel on Thursday, the pack of journalists led by Vikrant Gupta made were seen making some objectionable remarks about the Indian captain and insisted that he is suffering from some kind of ‘disorder’.

At around 18 minutes into the show, sports journalist Anil Singh said that he knew that India would not repeat its disastrous performance of 36 runs at the Adelaide Test Match as the skipper Virat Kohli had left home on paternity leave. “(We had said that) India will not get out on 36 anymore because the match, stadium and the captain are gone,” he emphasised.

“It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain),” Singh claimed. He further said, “We are talking about the qualities of a captain. If we see from IPL to international cricket, we can see (his behaviour) on the field. I don’t want to name names but he must realise that he is old now.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Sports Tak)

Don’t cross limits, cautioned Sports Tak journalist

While continuing his remarks against Kohli, the sports journalist said, You are not 22 or 26 anymore. You have now assumed the role of a father, husband and a son. Do you like getting involved with the audience or insulting sports journalists in other countries? Does it uphold the stature of an Indian captain to get into confrontations with other players as in the case of Steve Smith?”

“Yes, we know you were aggressive. We even liked it initially, as you were opposite to the personality of MS Dhoni. But, everything has limits. If you cross that limit, then, not only the opponents will take advantage of that but also the team will become weak from inside,” Anil Singh warned. Lead host Vikrant Gupta then chipped in to support his co-host.

He claimed that while aggression on the field has proved useful for India, it was time for the Indian skipper to learn to adapt to the ‘changing times.’ In order to bolster the remarks of his predecessor, Vikrant claimed that outsiders can often analyse the situation on the field better than those playing the game.

Netizens demand ban on Sports Tak after outrageous remarks

Slamming the bizarre observations made by the sports journalists, a Twitter user commented, “Sachin Tendulkar said Kohli’s aggression has become India’s strength but Vikrant Gupta’s man tells you it’s a disorder. #bansportstak”

Another Virat Kohli fan snubbed the channel and wrote, “Breaking News: Standing for the team and country is a disorder? Lmao. Buy a brain Vikrant Gupta.”

Another fan tweeted, “So according to Sports Tak journalists Virat has disorder as he is aggressive and celebrates on the field . Are you human ??? This is beyond limit anyone can go for agenda and hatred against the captain of the country and says yourself as journalist.”

Twitter user (@GauravK8609) sought an apology from Anil Singh, reiterating that inappropriate remarks against the Indian skipper will not be tolerated. He added that only foolish people watch the channel for sports-related updates and to learn about their point of view.

Some Twitter users even threatened to unsubscribe the channel if they don’t mend their ways. Another user pointed out that the Indian captain has earned fans because of his aggressive nature and that the number of people who adore Kohli far outnumbers the total subscribers of the Sports Tak Youtube channel.

The heroics of the Indian team in Border Gavaskar Trophy

When the Indian cricket team began its tour of Australia in November last year, it would have never imagined that the team would eventually be marred with injuries. As India went into the fourth and final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday, the team was devoid of star players.

With experienced bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and RS Ashwin still recovering from injuries, India desperately needed the 29-year-old yorker specialist T Natarajan to come to the team’s rescue.

Be it the bowling masterclass of T Natarajan or an all-round batting performance from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar in the 1st innings, the inexperienced Indian team came together brilliantly to dash Australian hopes in the final day of the series. With this victory, India has reached the top spot of the ICC Test Championship ratings.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSports Tak Virat Kohli, Border Gavaskar Trophy, indian team win video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.
Read more
World

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.
Read more

Roasting Raghuram Rajan, talking about economic upswing, forced conversion to Islam and Christianity: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bursts ‘liberal’ bubble

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was uninhibited his in his freewheeling interview with The Print founder Shekhar Gupta

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav

Mumbai Police denies permission to UP Police, disrupts probe in Mirzapur case as police reach to question Farhan Akhtar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Police is investigating case filed against makers of the web series 'Mirzapur' and their probe is being disrupted by Mumbai Police

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House
Read more
News Reports

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

OpIndia Staff -
The SC notice was issued following a petition complaining about UP's Mirzapur being portrayed in a bad light in the web series
Read more
News Reports

Niira Radia Tapes: Read how Navika Kumar was in thick with the infamous lobbyist known for brokering ministerial berths in the UPA regime

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar had allegedly spoke to lobbyist Niira Radia over an imminent revolt within the BJP party following the 2009 General elections
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
Politics

Maha Congress protests against Arnab Goswami over ‘ChatGate’, raises ‘Joote Maaro’ slogan while hitting his poster with shoes

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party on Monday took to the streets of Mumbai in huge numbers to protest against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.
Read more
World

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.
Read more
News Reports

“Young generation of New India has a zeal of combating troubles with enthusiasm”, says PM Modi addressing students at Tezpur University

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi emphasised on how the Govt prioritised the development of North-East India opening new avenues for younger generations
Read more
Politics

Congress head of minority cell arrested for involvement in attack on Tripura Congress chief, a crime media had blamed BJP for

OpIndia Staff -
President of the Tripura Unit of the Congress party, was attacked on Sunday in Bishalgarh of Sipahijala district.
Read more
News Reports

JNU fines Aishe Ghosh and other students for illegally entering JNU hostel by breaking locks, Shehla Rashid jumps into the fray to foment trouble

OpIndia Staff -
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was fined by JNU admin for illegally entering hostel by breaking lock during the lockdown
Read more
Politics

West Bengal: Political turmoil in TMC continues as Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee calls it quits

OpIndia Staff -
Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee tendered his resignation from the post of the Minister-in-Charge of the Forest Department on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Roasting Raghuram Rajan, talking about economic upswing, forced conversion to Islam and Christianity: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bursts ‘liberal’ bubble

OpIndia Staff -
The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was uninhibited his in his freewheeling interview with The Print founder Shekhar Gupta
Read more
News Reports

“Pakistan can’t hide behind the smokescreen of UN resolution”: India slams Pakistan in UN over attack on Hindu temples in the country

OpIndia Staff -
India said at the United Nations General Assembly that Pakistan being a co-sponsor at agenda item 'Culture of Peace' was an irony
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com