Following the historic victory of India cricket team in the Brisbane Test and the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, sports journalists at the India Today Group-owned Sports Tak decided to mock Virat Kohli. During the live programme on the channel on Thursday, the pack of journalists led by Vikrant Gupta made were seen making some objectionable remarks about the Indian captain and insisted that he is suffering from some kind of ‘disorder’.

At around 18 minutes into the show, sports journalist Anil Singh said that he knew that India would not repeat its disastrous performance of 36 runs at the Adelaide Test Match as the skipper Virat Kohli had left home on paternity leave. “(We had said that) India will not get out on 36 anymore because the match, stadium and the captain are gone,” he emphasised.

“It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain),” Singh claimed. He further said, “We are talking about the qualities of a captain. If we see from IPL to international cricket, we can see (his behaviour) on the field. I don’t want to name names but he must realise that he is old now.”

Don’t cross limits, cautioned Sports Tak journalist

While continuing his remarks against Kohli, the sports journalist said, You are not 22 or 26 anymore. You have now assumed the role of a father, husband and a son. Do you like getting involved with the audience or insulting sports journalists in other countries? Does it uphold the stature of an Indian captain to get into confrontations with other players as in the case of Steve Smith?”

“Yes, we know you were aggressive. We even liked it initially, as you were opposite to the personality of MS Dhoni. But, everything has limits. If you cross that limit, then, not only the opponents will take advantage of that but also the team will become weak from inside,” Anil Singh warned. Lead host Vikrant Gupta then chipped in to support his co-host.

He claimed that while aggression on the field has proved useful for India, it was time for the Indian skipper to learn to adapt to the ‘changing times.’ In order to bolster the remarks of his predecessor, Vikrant claimed that outsiders can often analyse the situation on the field better than those playing the game.

Netizens demand ban on Sports Tak after outrageous remarks

Slamming the bizarre observations made by the sports journalists, a Twitter user commented, “Sachin Tendulkar said Kohli’s aggression has become India’s strength but Vikrant Gupta’s man tells you it’s a disorder. #bansportstak”

Another Virat Kohli fan snubbed the channel and wrote, “Breaking News: Standing for the team and country is a disorder? Lmao. Buy a brain Vikrant Gupta.”

BREAKING NEWS:🚨🚨🚨

Standing for the team n country is a disorder!

Lmao 😹

Another fan tweeted, “So according to Sports Tak journalists Virat has disorder as he is aggressive and celebrates on the field . Are you human ??? This is beyond limit anyone can go for agenda and hatred against the captain of the country and says yourself as journalist.”

Twitter user (@GauravK8609) sought an apology from Anil Singh, reiterating that inappropriate remarks against the Indian skipper will not be tolerated. He added that only foolish people watch the channel for sports-related updates and to learn about their point of view.

@vikrantgupta73 Tell this taklu to apologise for what he said



People watch your channel for updates and point of views… People means ( Foolish ones)



Some Twitter users even threatened to unsubscribe the channel if they don’t mend their ways. Another user pointed out that the Indian captain has earned fans because of his aggressive nature and that the number of people who adore Kohli far outnumbers the total subscribers of the Sports Tak Youtube channel.

Virat kohli got more fans because of his aggressive quality more than ten times the numbers of subscribers #SportsTak has.

The heroics of the Indian team in Border Gavaskar Trophy

When the Indian cricket team began its tour of Australia in November last year, it would have never imagined that the team would eventually be marred with injuries. As India went into the fourth and final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday, the team was devoid of star players.

With experienced bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and RS Ashwin still recovering from injuries, India desperately needed the 29-year-old yorker specialist T Natarajan to come to the team’s rescue.

Be it the bowling masterclass of T Natarajan or an all-round batting performance from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar in the 1st innings, the inexperienced Indian team came together brilliantly to dash Australian hopes in the final day of the series. With this victory, India has reached the top spot of the ICC Test Championship ratings.