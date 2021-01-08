Police in Uttar Pradesh Badaun, in a late-night crackdown on Thursday, arrested Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, the main accused in the alleged gangrape of a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu priest was hiding in the same village for the last two days while several police teams including STF were looking for him all over the state. The Badaun police, along with the Mahant also arrested the youth who had provided the accused shelter.

Police had a tough time tracking him despite a reward Rs 50,000 on his arrest. The two other accused namely Vedram, Baba Satyanarayan’s aide and Jaspal his driver, were nabbed by the police on Tuesday night.

A video surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter where two police constables are seen taking Mahant Satyanarayan on a bike. It is being presumed that the villagers had caught Mahant Satyanarayan and handed him over to the police.

50-year-old Anganwadi worker gang-raped, murdered in Badaun

On January 6 it was reported how a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was brutally gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. As per reports, the woman went to the temple on Sunday night and never returned. She was gang-raped and killed by the perpetrators.

On Monday afternoon, her body was sent for postmortem which revealed more brutalities. She had received fatal injuries in her private parts. Her ribs and legs were also broken. Severe bleeding was also reported. Postmortem has further revealed her lungs were also crushed with something heavy. A metal rod was also reportedly inserted in her private parts.

According to the villagers, Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, his aide Vedram and driver Jaspal escaped after leaving the woman bleeding to death. She later succumbed to her injuries.

A case of gang-rape and murder has been registered and sections 302 and 376D of Indian Penal Code has been evoked.

CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance, directs to form a special task force to investigate the case

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance and sought a report from the ADG regarding the incident and directed to form a special task force to investigate the case if required.

The station in-charge of Ughaiti police station was suspended for negligence after a probe ordered by Sankalp Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budaun found him guilty.