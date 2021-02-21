50-year-old Ghaziabad resident Aas Mohammad, a Sufi occultist and e-rickshaw driver, was killed by sword-wielding assailants on Friday as he was waiting for passengers at the e-rickshaw stand. As per reports, two men came on bike and killed him with a sword. The two men first slit his throat with the sword and then kept stabbing him. They even warned the passersby to not intervene otherwise they would kill them as well.

After killing Mohammad, they escaped on the bike while swinging swords in the air. Police has registered complaint against unknown assailants.

Aas Mohammad lived in Naya Noorganj colony with his wife and six sons and one daughter. Of these, four sons and the daughter are married. Other than being a Sufi occultist, Mohammad was also a fruit trader and e-rickshaw driver. He had left his house with the e-rickshaw on Friday. His son Jan Mohammad informed that at around 10 AM, two men wearing black clothes had come to their house on bike. When Jan Mohammad said that he had left the house with the e-rickshaw, they asked him to call him back. As Aas Mohammad’s phone was unreachable, the men started to leave.

Within minutes, Aas Mohammad returned and the two men asked him to wait. Before Aas Mohammad could say anything, the two men allegedly pulled him by his hair and dragged him towards Eidgah Pulia and stabbed him with sword.

When the men were allegedly stabbing Aas Mohammad with a sword, they warned the villagers not to intervene. After the incident, villagers gheraoed the police station and demanded swift action. Police promised that the assailants will be caught soon.

Reports say that around two and a half years back Aas Mohammad had left his home. His family members had registered a missing person’s complaint. However, he had returned after 15 days. Other than driving an e-rickshaw, he used to also indulge in ‘healing’ where he promised childless parents children.

Initial police investigation has revealed that Aas Mohammad had two wives. While he stayed with his first wife and children from her, he would at times go and stay with his second wife. Police believes that the reason behind his murder could either be his occult practice or be related to his second wife.