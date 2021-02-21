Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Crime Occultist and e-rickshaw driver Aas Mohammad killed by sword-wielding assailants in Ghaziabad, police suspect...
News Reports
Updated:

Occultist and e-rickshaw driver Aas Mohammad killed by sword-wielding assailants in Ghaziabad, police suspect hand of second wife

After killing Aas Mohammad, the two assailants escaped on the bike while swinging swords in the air.

OpIndia Staff
Occultist Aas Mohammad killed by sword-swinging assailants in Ghaziabad (image courtesy: amarujala.com)
562

50-year-old Ghaziabad resident Aas Mohammad, a Sufi occultist and e-rickshaw driver, was killed by sword-wielding assailants on Friday as he was waiting for passengers at the e-rickshaw stand. As per reports, two men came on bike and killed him with a sword. The two men first slit his throat with the sword and then kept stabbing him. They even warned the passersby to not intervene otherwise they would kill them as well.

After killing Mohammad, they escaped on the bike while swinging swords in the air. Police has registered complaint against unknown assailants.

Aas Mohammad lived in Naya Noorganj colony with his wife and six sons and one daughter. Of these, four sons and the daughter are married. Other than being a Sufi occultist, Mohammad was also a fruit trader and e-rickshaw driver. He had left his house with the e-rickshaw on Friday. His son Jan Mohammad informed that at around 10 AM, two men wearing black clothes had come to their house on bike. When Jan Mohammad said that he had left the house with the e-rickshaw, they asked him to call him back. As Aas Mohammad’s phone was unreachable, the men started to leave.

Within minutes, Aas Mohammad returned and the two men asked him to wait. Before Aas Mohammad could say anything, the two men allegedly pulled him by his hair and dragged him towards Eidgah Pulia and stabbed him with sword.

When the men were allegedly stabbing Aas Mohammad with a sword, they warned the villagers not to intervene. After the incident, villagers gheraoed the police station and demanded swift action. Police promised that the assailants will be caught soon.

Reports say that around two and a half years back Aas Mohammad had left his home. His family members had registered a missing person’s complaint. However, he had returned after 15 days. Other than driving an e-rickshaw, he used to also indulge in ‘healing’ where he promised childless parents children.

Initial police investigation has revealed that Aas Mohammad had two wives. While he stayed with his first wife and children from her, he would at times go and stay with his second wife. Police believes that the reason behind his murder could either be his occult practice or be related to his second wife.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaas mohammad, aas mohammad murder, ghaziabad murder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com