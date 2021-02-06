Saturday, February 6, 2021
NDTV anchor and veteran fake news peddler Ravish Kumar hails foreign interference in India’s internal affairs: Here’s what he wrote

NDTV 'journalist' seemed to be quite miffed with those who have stood by India and the Indian government and slammed the interlopers for poking their nose in India’s internal matters.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar is the latest entrant in the list of ‘intellectuals’ whose hate for PM Modi, and India, have compelled him to support the international celebrities like Rihanna, who are now attempting to meddle in India’s internal affairs.

International singer Rihanna, who has no bearing what so ever with India, decided to stick her nose into what is strictly an internal matter of the country. Her Tweet in favour of the so-called farmers who have been laying siege on Delhi for the last 3 months, stormed a massive uproar after it was revealed that her supports were part of a coordinated campaign. Many prominent Indian celebrities from different walks of life came out to condemn Rihanna and other global celebrities who spoke in favour of the ongoing protest in India, protests which escalated to an insurrection on the 26th of January, spearheaded by violent Khalistanis.

Just as several Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers stood united against the paid ‘propaganda’, NDTV ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar, who in his illustrious career has spoken nothing but lies, wrote a long post on his social media handle hailing the foreign interference in India’s internal affairs. And while doing so, he expressed his vexation on the Indian celebrities who stood behind India and the Indian government, ideally what every Indian should have been doing in this situation.

He opined that these celebrities who have not spoken a word of condemnation against the government’s farm laws or in support of the farmers who have been protesting have now suddenly jumped in to express their concerns. Displaying his usual rancour towards India, he said that the farmer’s protest has spoilt the image of the Indian government across the world, that’s why Rihanna’s Tweet rattled their cage.

He furthered that the “Godi media” (a term widely used by pro-Congress media persons, left-wing trolls and opposition leaders against journalists and media houses who do not toe the Congress line) also became so desolate, that they looked on celebrities from Akshay Kumar to Lata Mangeshkar for help.

Ravish Kumar angered by Indian celebrities who condemned foreign interference

In another Facebook post, Ravish Kumar took to veiled dig at the Indian celebrities who called for unity in the light of comments made by these international figures and condemned them to meddle in India’s internal matters. He wrote in Hindi which roughly translated means, “democracy is not a vest that is worn inside”. He said that these Indian celebrities did not speak a word for so long, but as soon as international celebrities showed solidarity with the farmers they appeared and started ranting that it is India’s internal matter.

All in all, the NDTV ‘journalist’ seemed to be quite miffed with those who have stood by India and the Indian government and slammed the interlopers for poking their nose in India’s internal matters.

Well, the far-leftist media and propagandist’s antagonism for the Modi government is not new. NDTV journalist and Magsaysay Award winner Ravish Kumar, who is also a part of this brigade, has relentlessly tried to portray the central government as a cruel oppressive regime, even if that takes him to continuously peddle fake news and propaganda.

Ravish Kumar whitewashes violence at Red Fort

Recently, Ravish Kumar attempted to tone down the magnitude of the unbridled violence carried out by the rioters, who threw away Tricolour offered to place a Sikh flag on top of the flag pole at Red Fort on Republic Day. Despite the violent insurrections by the so-called farmers against the state, the controversial news anchor Ravish Kumar appeared to be whitewashing the rioters’ crimes by carefully presenting their violent protests as a ‘peaceful movement’.

Not just that, the NDTV also tried to paint the violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian by claiming the rioters made way for the ambulance stuck in the commotion. 

NDTV ‘journalist’ and his hypocrisy

In December 2020, Modi government’s bold decision to pass the three farm laws had unnerved the propagandist Ravish Kumar who then, ran a prime time program on his channel, NDTV, in which he ranted against the farm laws trying to portray Modi government as anti-farmers. Interestingly, in 2015, Ravish Kumar had argued for the same farm reforms he has been opposing now.

