Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Opinions If people who are driven by 'hateful' ideologies can't love their partners, does Ravish...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinions
Updated:

If people who are driven by ‘hateful’ ideologies can’t love their partners, does Ravish Kumar no longer love his wife?

Ravish wants women to believe that those who are hateful in public can't be romantic in real life. Hitler had a loving girlfriend while Albert Einstein had a troubled marriage. And haven't we all seen a very publicly 'romantic' politician who is accused of murdering his own wife?

Nirwa Mehta
NDTV India's Ravish Kumar
1248

It is Valentine’s Day today, the day where people around the world celebrate love. Of course, the world is divided on its celebration too. However, without getting into the debate, let’s talk about this post of NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar that is going viral on social media today.

Ravish Kumar in his Facebook post today gave ‘unwanted gyaan’ to women and asked them not to choose a man with ‘communal mindset’. He claims that a man who hates others will ‘never be able to love you’. “You may marry him out of your own choice or your parents may choose him for you, but do not marry such a man. Men who are communal in thoughts are rioters not only in political space but also personal space,” he claims.

By that logic, Ravish, do you no longer love your wife? Aren’t you driven by your hate for Modi? And your hate for imagined ‘Hindu nationalism’?

Twahda hate secular, humara hate communal?

Kya karein hum, marr jayein?

Labelling other’s ideology (Ravish prides in propagating the use of term ‘Godi Media’ for those media houses which do not hate on Modi as much as he does) as hateful is essentially reverse psychology. Deep down you know that Modi-hate is the only factor driving you but want to feel good about your shallowness.

Ravish Kumar, like many of the Lutyens’ ‘journalists’ and self-proclaimed ‘intellectuals’ has a sense of superiority for having ideas inspired from left-leaning ideologies. People like him like to claim that they are fighting for social justice and are the self-appointed guardians of equality. These are the ideas Left traditionally claims to support, including the ‘fight for poor’. In fact, many so-called journalists in Delhi have been associated with left parties like SFI and others during their college days and have been card carrying members of these parties. Somehow they feel they are morally superior to others because of the romanticised idea of ‘revolution’.

But haven’t left-leaning ideologies killed millions, way more, than Hitler, who systematically murdered millions of Jews in Nazi Germany? Communism is a plague that has killed millions by starvation, famines and torture. Law professor Ilya Somin in his articles explained that communist states have killed over 100 million people in a century. To put things in perspective, in Russia alone, Joseph Stalin’s attempts to collectivise agriculture and production led to 6 to 10 million deaths.

Because of Stalin’s ‘collective farming’ mandate, millions starved in Russia and Ukraine and more in the prison camps for defying the orders. Stalin’s atrocities were not limited to the Soviet famine alone. He followed it up with the ‘Great Purge’. Wealthy peasants, politicians, military personnel, ethnic minorities, if Stalin did not like them, they were sent to prison to be tortured or killed. The toll was just over 1.2 million.

Here is another example of how China’s Mao killed 45 million Chinese people in just four years. Mao Zedong’s collectivisation led to man-made famines, food shortage, poverty and starvation. Mao Zedong’s ‘Great Leap Forward’ is referred to as the single largest mass-murder in the history of the world. He killed over 45 million people in just four years, between 1958 and 1962. Of these, 3 million were killed for slightest infraction, like stealing a potato or hiding a handful of grains.

And not to mention the exploitation of women in left-leaning ideologues. In fact, you don’t even have to go too far. In the ‘liberal’ world, the likes of Ravish Kumar will #BelieveHer until one of them is accused of sexual harassment. His own brother, Brijesh Kumar Pandey, a Congress leader, was also accused of sexual harassment. Not a single Prime Time show by the ‘Godi Media’ hater.

Ravish cried rivers when Tabrez Ansari, an alleged mobile phone thief, was killed by a mob. But when Rinku Sharma is killed by a mob, Ravish likes to ‘contextualise’ it instead of calling out the crime. So who exactly has hate in his heart, Ravish? What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.

And Ravish broke his Twitter sabbatical after an FIR was lodged against Caravan India for spreading fake news about death of a rioter Navreet. But when Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami is harassed, it is celebrated. Why do you hate Arnab so much, Ravish? Is it because he is more successful than you are? How much blinded you are in your hate for Arnab that you did not even care that his son was being dragged into this.

Ravish wants women to believe that those who are hateful in public can’t be romantic in real life. Hitler had a loving girlfriend/mistress Eva Braun, whom he married just 40 hours before they jointly committed suicide. And haven’t we all seen a very publicly ‘romantic’ politician who is accused of murdering his own wife?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsravish kumar valentine's day, ravish kumar, ravish kumar twitter
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Behaviour needs to change”, White House lawyers tell Meena Harris to stop using the name of her aunt Kamala Harris for personal benefit: Report

OpIndia Staff -
White House lawyers are concerned that the activities of Meena Harris will bring unwanted scrutiny on Kamala Harris
Editor's picks

After Congress party’s ‘Ambani-Adani’ jibe against BJP, Shashi Tharoor flirts with Elon Musk on Valentine’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor surprised everyone on Sunday after inviting billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to Kerala.

Arrested ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi shared toolkit leaked by Greta Thunberg, worked closely with Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, it was Disha Ravi who had originally shared the Toolkit document with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
Cricket

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
515,739FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com