Watch: US President Joe Biden fumbles during speech, says the N-word

On Saturday (February 20), the incumbent United States President Joe Biden used a racial slur during his 18-minute address at the Virtual Munich Security Conference.

At about 15 minutes into the speech, Biden said, “Look, the range of challenges Europe and the United States must take on together is broad and complex. I am eager to hear, nigger (sic) here next from my good friends and outstanding leaders such as Merkel (German Chancellor) about her thoughts and the way forward.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/CNBC Television)

Netizens miffed after Joe Biden drops the N-word

Several social media users called out President Joe Biden for his remarks. However, the US President did not bother to issue a clarification or cite an apology for casually used the word ‘n*gger’. One Twitter user wrote, “When the “N” word is ok…ONLY if you’re Joe Biden.”

When the “N” word is ok…ONLY if you’re @JoeBiden 👌 https://t.co/5NwQgPcyoa — 🇺🇸 Chef Rae Schwanz 🇺🇸 (@chefraeschwanz) February 22, 2021

Another user pointed out the hypocrisy of the left-liberal lobby and emphasised that Donald Trump would have been ostracised for the use of the word. “Don’t worry guys, Joe Biden saying the N-word was just a mental typo…Imagine if Trump had this sort of misspeak,” tweeted Owen Carruthers.

@georgegalloway Don’t worry guys, Joe Biden saying the N word was just a mental typo



Imagine if Trump had this sort of misspeak



🥴pic.twitter.com/h11WD1sBJu — owen carruthers (@owen_carruthers) February 23, 2021

Another user pointed out the US President’s history with casual racism. “Joe Biden said “poor kids and white kids”, he said Black people and Hispanics don’t know how to use the internet, now he says the N word because he is senile… America is so much better than electing a joke of a person like this,” wrote Dean.

Joe Biden said “poor kids and white kids”, he said Black people and Hispanics don’t know how to use the internet, now he says the N word because he is senile… America is so much better than electing a joke of a person like this. — Dean (@Broom_2) February 22, 2021

The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word ‘negro’, which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community. “The word is being policed because black folks did not have a choice in the matter at a certain time when it was used to their disadvantage, to abuse and to inscribe and reinforce the sense of black people as inferior by white people,” race expert Dr Jacqui Stanford told BBC in October last year.

Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics don’t do how to get online

During his first Town Hall as the President of the United States, Joe Biden courted controversy for claiming that Latinos and people of the African-American community do not know how to get ‘online’. The town hall took place on Wednesday (February 17) night in the Milwaukee city of Wisconsin.

On being asked about the poor vaccination rates in the two communities, he replied, ““Not everybody in the community–in the Hispanic and the African American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner-city districts–know how to use–know-how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens or at the particular store.”

Following social media backlash, he issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren’t tech-savvy. The Democratic party President has earned the nickname of ‘sleepy joe’ for speaking gibberish and losing track of his own speeches on several occasions