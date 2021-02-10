Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home Media Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How...
Editor's picksMediaOpinions
Updated:

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Why are these people telling you that New Delhi has turned into Pyongyang? Why are they telling you this far fetched ridiculous story?

Abhishek Banerjee
How many Indian liberals are foreign agents? (representational image courtesy: theirishtimes)
88

Tell me this. While reading an article by an Indian liberal, have you ever had the feeling that something just isn’t right? I mean, it’s okay if they don’t like Modi. That’s their democratic right. Even if they are driven by obsessive, all consuming hatred against the Prime Minister, that’s okay too. Even somewhat funny. After all, these people have lost a lot of privileges since Lutyens changed hands. Believe me, if you had that much unearned privilege and it was suddenly taken away, you would be just as angry.

I’m talking about something else. While reading some of their articles, have you wondered if the person writing even cares about India? Does it feel like some of their stuff isn’t dissent, but paid propaganda by foreign agents?

That’s because it might actually be. Consider this:

Afrasiabi allegedly sought to influence the American public and American policymakers for the benefit of his employer, the Iranian government, by disguising propaganda as objective policy analysis and expertise,” Acting U.S. Attorney DuCharme said.

What is going on? In January, the US government arrested one Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi on charges of secretly being a paid agent of the Iranian government. Apparently, Afrasiabi used to call himself a “political scientist” and go around disguising propaganda as “objective policy analysis and expertise.”

Sound familiar? I will let the Assistant Attorney General speak for himself

For over a decade, Kaveh Afrasiabi pitched himself to Congress, journalists, and the American public as a neutral and objective expert on Iran,” Assistant Attorney General Demers said. “However, all the while, Afrasiabi was actually a secret employee of the Government of Iran and the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (IMUN) who was being paid to spread their propaganda.

Neutral and objective expert! Do we know any people like that in India?

So who gave this person the platform for presenting his “neutral and objective” views?

In 2018, The New York Times published an opinion piece co-written by Afrasiabi that called for a meeting between then-President Trump and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran. The Times described Afrasiabi as “a former adviser to Iran’s nuclear negotiation team.” The Times also linked to a book written by Afrasiabi, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office now accuses him of simply pushing propaganda. ….

Afrasiabi also wrote a 2012 opinion piece published by the Times which claimed world leaders gathering in Tehran for a summit would “elevate Iran as the movement’s new president for three years and enhance Tehran’s regional and international clout” but “the United States … adopted a purely negative approach toward the Tehran summit.

Ah, the New York Times! The venerable newspaper of record. The keeper of the democratic conscience of the United States and all formerly colonized countries around the world. If it isn’t in the New York Times, it might as well not be true at all.

So, how would the New York Times feel about a situation like this? They must be so crushed, so ashamed. Wondering if they are really the best people in the world. Even Mother Teresa doubted herself, at times. As Foxnews noted on Jan 28,

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment. … As of Thursday morning, the Times did not add any type of disclaimer to Afrasiabi’s columns informing readers he is accused of illegally working on behalf of Iran.

Never mind. This is America’s internal affair and I don’t want to play nosy. I just hope we can take some lessons from the story and apply it to what is happening in our country.

Indeed, not every article that disagrees with the government has to be foreign propaganda. Being paranoid is not helpful.

At the same time, we cannot be clueless about things that happen around us. Our open democratic society allows us to express dissent against the policies of our government. At the same time, we must realize that enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity. They will use every means to undermine our country. And in a democracy, that begins with subverting public opinion.

Indeed, they will use same information highways that we use; books, newspapers, TV channels, news portals, to plant their propaganda. And they will disguise it as everything from expert opinions to dissent.

Of course they won’t make it easy to tell the difference. Do online scamsters tell you in advance that they are scamsters? So what do we do? Stop using the internet? No! But we can use the online scamster analogy to draw two simple lessons about foreign propaganda.

First, you have to admit to yourself that the scam exists. The information channels are out there. Our enemies are out there. Like the internet, the enemies would be crazy not to use them against us. So you should be suspicious of anyone who tells you there is no need to look out for anti-nationals. Would you trust someone who tells you there are no internet scams out there so please give your passwords to anyone over phone or email? Would you trust someone who says that literally everyone arrested on accusations of highway robbery or online scams is actually innocent?

Then, why would you trust a class of people who insist that anyone ever arrested on accusations of subversion in India is innocent?

Second, use common sense. If it sounds too far fetched to be true, it probably isn’t true. Could it really be that some dying general in a distant country wants to leave you $100 million in gold for safekeeping? Similarly, Nazi, fascist, Taliban, ISIS … what haven’t they said about the current government of India? Not once or twice, but on a coordinated international scale. Just like I bet your spam folder collects 10-20 emails per day informing that you have won hundreds of millions of dollars.

Take a look around. If you were to walk to your neighbor’s house right now and criticize Modi, what do you think would happen to you? If you were to tweet against him, what would happen? Or if you walked into a police station right now and said you want Modi to resign, what could they do to you? You know perfectly well that nothing would happen. Do you really think that is how it used to work under Stalin or Hitler or the Taliban?

There are people who have made million dollar careers sitting in Delhi or Mumbai criticizing Modi as the worst ever. Do you think this is how it works in Pyongyang?

So why are these people telling you that New Delhi has turned into Pyongyang? Why are they telling you this far fetched ridiculous story? Like the dying general who wants to send you $100 million in gold right away. What are their motivations? They must want something. They won’t say upfront what it is. But you can sense that they are trying to cheat you somehow.

So, watch out! A spam folder might help.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi,
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.

Congress discussed colours of law ‘black’ and ‘white’, but not content and intent: PM Modi says as ruckus erupts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha and replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address

“Humba ramba kamba dumba bamba”: Here is what Mamata Banerjee’s gibberish means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has a knack of making strange remarks and using gibberish in her speeches every once in a while

Punjab and Haryana HC cites Sharia again: Says marriage of minor Muslim girl is legal because she has ‘attained puberty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The High Court cited the Muslim personal law and held the marriage of the 17-year old girl with 36-year old man valid.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Government and Policy

Government takes note of Twitter going public with their ‘defiance’, posts response on Twitter alternative Koo

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, the Modi government has chosen to issue this particular statement on the relatively new app - 'Koo', which itself it is a testament that the government is not happy with the defiance showed by a foreign private entity like Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Former COO of UN aligned body slams Greta Thunberg for misguided activism against India, informs how his admiration turned into disappointment

OpIndia Staff -
Mohinder Gulati recently wrote an open letter to infamous climate activist Greta Thunberg concerning her anti-India activism.
Read more
News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Hafiz Saeed aide and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla announces tractor rally in Pakistan against Indian farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Singh Chawla said the tractor rally in Pakistan will commence from Nankana Sahib and conclude at the Wagah border
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest assailants who had shot bullets at Kota RSS district chief while seeking donation for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
RSS district chief Deepak Shah was soliciting funds for the construction of Ram Temple when he was attacked by three armed men
Read more
News Reports

Saints of Ayodhya call Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ‘Babar-Jeevi’ after he mocked Ram Mandir donation seekers

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday ridiculed the Ram Mandir donation seekers when he called them "Chanda Jeevi" in Lok Sabha
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
News Reports

As Priyanka Gandhi cites Nehru to attack the new Farm Laws, here’s how India’s first PM gifted poisonous ‘Congress grass’ to the nation

OpIndia Staff -
The poisonous Congress grass had come to India along with wheat imported by India during the Nehru govt
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more
News Reports

SAD’s Harsimrat Badal peddles fake claims, tries to turn farmers’ protests into Hindu Vs Sikh issue

OpIndia Staff -
Harsimrat Kaur Badal makes bizarre comments in Lok Sabha, claims 'gola bari'(bullet firing) was done against farmers.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha when PM starts talking about farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that if some farmers don't like the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using existing system
Read more
News Reports

New world order emerging after Coronavirus pandemic, a self-reliant India can be a global leader: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that post coronavirus pandemic, the new world order will emerge and India will be a strong player on the global level.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com