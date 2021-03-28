Sunday, March 28, 2021
Punjab: Middle-aged man befriends minor Hindu girl at mazar, lures, kidnaps and rapes her in Amritsar

40-year-old Mohammad Junaid Hussain reportedly repeatedly raped her for three days on pretext of marrying her.

An incident of rape of a minor Hindu girl by a middle-aged person named Mohammad Junaid Hussain has been reported Maqbool Pura, Amritsar. According to Jagran, the victim, who is a 16-year-old girl, used to visit a Panjpeer Dargah near Maal Mandi at GT road. She met 40-year old Mohammad Junaid Hussain there. One day Hussain lured her and took her away on a bike. He kept her in captivity for three days and raped her repeatedly.

FIR lodged on the charges of rape and threatening to kill

An FIR has reportedly been lodged by police against Hussain who is a resident of village Rasoolpur of Phillaur in Jalandhar for the charges of rape and threatening to kill. SHO Sadar police station Inspector Parween Kumar said that the police are on a lookout for the accused to arrest him. Inspector Amandeep Kaur of Maqbool Pura police station said that a medical examination of the victim was conducted at the civil hospital. The medical examination reportedly confirmed rape.

Accused had allegedly promised to marry her

The victims belongs to a labour family. Her family members told that Hussain had gone to her house on March 22. He took her to court and made her sign some blank papers. He allegedly promised the victim that he would marry her. He then took the victim to an unoccupied house. Hussain allegedly held the girl captive in that house for three days and raped her repeatedly.

Hindu Mahasabha condemns the incident

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha state president Raj Kumar Sharma and district president Gulshan Rai said that such incident would not be tolerated. They said that the Hindu Mahasbha has been raising such issues. They said that the organisation would take up the matter if the administration failed to curb such incidents. They promised to provide legal support to the victim family.

Crime

