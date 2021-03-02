Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Andhra Pradesh: Evangelists build a huge Christian cross-shaped structure at the holy site of Hindus, alleges BJP

BJP leaders have alleged that the huge Christian Cross symbol was put up illegally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh where Hindus believed Sita Maa's footprints existed

OpIndia Staff
Cross-shape structure erected at Hindu's holy site in Andhara Pradesh
A huge Christian Cross-shaped structure has been allegedly constructed by evangelists in Edlapadu, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, where footprints of Maa Sita once stood, the BJP has alleged. As per a tweet by BJP Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, the huge structure was illegally constructed.

Sharing the picture of the alleged encroachment, BJP Andhra Pradesh national secretary Sunil Deodhar also wrote on Twitter: “See huge illegal Cross in Edlapadu, AP where once foot prints of #SitaMaa existed. Carving of Lord Narasimhama exists at back. In Guntur Dist Christian mafias have created havoc. @BJP4Andhra & @friendsofrss protested but administration tacitly supported. #Encroachment4ChristInAP”.

A report in Organiser says that Hindus consider this site holy and for centuries marriage rituals would take place here. However, slowly Christians came and started claiming that the hill belongs to Mary. The report also alleged that after Jaganmohan Reddy govt came to power, they even built a church there. While the BJP and RSS workers opposed, one of the top bureaucrats, also a Christian, allegedly extended support to the church. Eventually, Sita Maa’s footprints were destroyed and a huge cross was erected.

This area is said to have borne the footprint of goddess Sita and a carving of Lord Narasimha, which was destroyed.

BJP leaders have taken to Twitter to slam Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, under whose regime, it is alleged that Christian evangelism is carried out unabated in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused ‘conversion mafias’ of illegally capturing a Hindu holy site at Edlapadu by erecting the Christian cross-shaped structure. One of the pictures shared by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on his Twitter handle shows a cross being erected at the sacred spot while another image displays what looks like a carving of Lord Narasimha. 

The evangelists have reportedly also build malls and have commercialised the entire area which is exactly adjacent to a National Highway.

Andhra Pradesh: Evangelists build a huge Christian cross-shaped structure at the holy site of Hindus, alleges BJP

