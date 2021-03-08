Monday, March 8, 2021
Home Crime 'They did not put last year's criminals in jail': BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri blames...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘They did not put last year’s criminals in jail’: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri blames TRS and AIMIM for Bhainsa violence

Dharmapuri also questioned Cyberabad Commissioner Mahesh Bhagavath on the inefficiency of the police department. Bhagavath had said that police would file a case against social media users who circulate videos and messages related to the incident but is yet to arrest the culprits of last year's violence

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Dharmapuri blames AIMIM and TRS for Bhainsa clashes, says they failed to act against last year's culprits
Arvind Dharmapuri blames AIMIM for communal riots in Bhainsa (Image: ANI)
54

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri has alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is responsible for violence in Telangana’s Bhainsa on March 7. He said that a series of communal riots have been taking place for the last few years. He further alleged that these clashes are happening due to the inefficiency of the police department. He said that the police is under TRS and MIM’s pressure.

Dharmapuri said that the three who were injured were journalist, and one of them is critical. He called the incident “very unfortunate”. He said that the police had registered cases against 100 people, 50 Hindus and 50 Muslims. He questioned the basis of registering cases in equal numbers against both communities.

Remembering the January 2020 communal violence in Bhainsa, Dharmapuri said that at that time majority of the properties that were burnt down belonged to Hindus. He alleged that TRS and AIMIM want Hindus to be driven out of Bhainsa. Naming one Javed, whose family members have held the Municipal chairman post in the region for a couple of decades, Dharmapuri said that he was the triggering point behind yesterday’s clash.

He also alleged that Javed is a big land grabber. Dharmapuri said that a couple of days ago, there were videos circulating on social media that pointed towards land grabbing incidents in which lands belonging to Hindus were being grabbed. He claimed that because of those videos coming out, they started attacking Hindus.

Had the police acted independently, the situation would have been in control – Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri further said that if the police department had not worked under TRS and AIMIM’s pressure and took appropriate action against the culprits of the last year’s violence, yesterday’s incident would not have happened.

He further questioned Cyberabad Commissioner Mahesh Bhagavath on the inefficiency of the police department. Bhagavath had said that police would file a case against social media users who circulate videos and messages related to the incident.

He said what was his department doing other than sharing warning to social media and WhatsApp users. He said that the main culprits of the last year’s incident are roaming around freely. He asked, “What kind of case should be filed against you for not taking action?” He added, “Had you put those goons behind bars when the previous riots surfaced, this array of riots would have not happened.”

Bhainsa communal clashes

On March 7, an argument between a biker and some locals triggered a communal clash between Hindus and Muslims in Bhainsa, Telangana. 10 people were injured and at least two houses and one auto-rickshaw were set ablaze during the clash. Section 144 was imposed in the area and a heavy police force was deployed to control law and order situation.

In January 2020, a similar clash had broken out between Muslims and Hindus in Bhainsa where 11 people were injured and several houses were torched. The Telangana government had filed a case against a journalist for reporting how a Muslim mob had attacked Hindu houses while chanting ‘Allah Hu Akbar.’

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
News Reports

Gamusa, Naga Shawl, Gond Paper Painting and more: Prime Minister Modi promotes women made products on Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of International Women's Day took the opportunity to promote women-made products.

West Bengal: 32-year-old BJP booth President shot at in Nadia district allegedly by TMC goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened prior to the massive Kolkata rally organised by BJP at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal Sunday

On Women’s day, can we please make child marriage illegal among India’s minority community?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Could we please make child marriage illegal in India? In fact, could we do it today?

‘Will you marry rape victim?’ remark misreported; Court has the highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde issues clarification

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's question to a government employee seeking protection from arrest in a rape case, whether he is willing to marry the survivor raised several eyebrows.

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,312FansLike
522,551FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com