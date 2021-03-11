Billboards come up in Canada thanking PM Modi and India for coronavirus vaccines

Billboards have come up across Greater Toronto area in Canada to thank PM Modi and India for providing Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

Billboards come up in Greater Toronto area thanking PM Narendra Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Canada pic.twitter.com/0AaQysm6O1 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

The billboards thanking PM Modi and India were put up by Hindu Forum Canada.

Earlier in February it was revealed that Canada had not yet reached out to India, world’s largest vaccine manufacturer for procurement of the same for its citizens. India has been at the forefront of vaccine diplomacy where it has given vaccines to other countries along with making inoculation of Indians as a priority. However, till February 2nd week, Canada had not yet reached out to India for the same.

It was speculated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was putting the lives of Canadians at risk while pandering to the pro-Khalistan outfits and MPs in Canada who have been attacking India under the pretext of ‘farm laws’. In fact, Trudeau himself had played by their book and ‘expressed concerns’ over the Punjab farmer protests, which have been supported by pro-Khalistan people from within and outside India.