Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home News Reports Canada: Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines come up
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Canada: Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines come up

The billboards thanking PM Modi and India were put up by Hindu Forum Canada.

OpIndia Staff
Billboards come up in Canada thanking PM Modi and India for coronavirus vaccines
3

Billboards have come up across Greater Toronto area in Canada to thank PM Modi and India for providing Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

The billboards thanking PM Modi and India were put up by Hindu Forum Canada.

Earlier in February it was revealed that Canada had not yet reached out to India, world’s largest vaccine manufacturer for procurement of the same for its citizens. India has been at the forefront of vaccine diplomacy where it has given vaccines to other countries along with making inoculation of Indians as a priority. However, till February 2nd week, Canada had not yet reached out to India for the same.

It was speculated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was putting the lives of Canadians at risk while pandering to the pro-Khalistan outfits and MPs in Canada who have been attacking India under the pretext of ‘farm laws’. In fact, Trudeau himself had played by their book and ‘expressed concerns’ over the Punjab farmer protests, which have been supported by pro-Khalistan people from within and outside India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindia canada ties, canada khalistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Canada: Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines come up

OpIndia Staff -
The billboards thanking PM Modi and India were put up by Hindu Forum Canada.
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her

Mamata Banerjee suffers injury after allegedly pushed by miscreants in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy, BJP says ‘drama for sympathy’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee said that she was injured after 4-5 man pushed her when was she entering her car in Nandigram

Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive breaks female customer’s nose after a heated argument over late delivery of food order

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery

The Quint publishes a heavily edited audio clip of ABVP leader Shivangi Kharwal to prove her wrong

News Reports Anurag -
ABVP's Shinvagi Kharwal faced army of trolls and abusers after objecting to anti-national slogans against Indian Army at Delhi University

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive breaks female customer’s nose after a heated argument over late delivery of food order

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
523,009FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com