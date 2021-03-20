E Sreedharan, fondly known as ‘Metro man’ for his role in building the Delhi Metro, slammed the ‘paid’ media for its bias against the BJP government. In an interview with NDTV, E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, lashed out at the NDTV reporter, when she tried to put words into his mouth, insinuating that India has become polarised and communalised under Modi’s regime.

“Not at all, these theories are only peddled by those who don’t like the Modi government. The majority of people have accepted Modi. See how the country has progressed today. People opposing Modi are finding small errors. That is not fair. If Modi wasn’t the PM, Jammu & Kashmir would have gone away from India. Don’t take a small thing and make it into a mountain”, E Sreedharan tore into the NDTV reporter when asked whether India was a better place during the Congress regime.

#NDTVExclusive | “People opposing Modi are finding small errors. That is not fair. If Modi wasn’t the PM, Jammu & Kashmir would have gone away from India. Don’t take a small thing and make it into a mountain”: E Sreedharan, BJP candidate in Kerala pic.twitter.com/RpQ9qoZrLl — NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2021

When the NDTV reporter speaks about the inconvenience caused to the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to the longest Internet shutdown in the valley, Sreedharan lambasted that these are the small, little sacrifices one has to do for the sake of the country. Don’t make a mountain of a molehill, this is unfair and what unfortunately our media is doing, the media which is being purchased by the opposition parties, said the riled Metro Man.

“Please don’t ask me these sort of questions, ask me positive questions please”, lambasted Sreedharan at the NDTV interviewer.

For the uninitiated, the Central Government had blocked the mobile web access in August 2019 after the Centre announced the revocation of its special status and bifurcation of the state into two UTs – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, many times in between the 5-minute snippet of the interview shared by the channel on its official Twitter handle, the technocrat shuts up the journalist for asking him insignificant questions. While the journalist tries her best to peddle her anti-Modi narrative, E Sreedharan makes it very obvious that he is not in accord with her rationale.

Unwavering, the journalist furthers that a section of people are unhappy that E Sreedharan has joined BJP. Responding to NDTV’s question, Sreedharan cites an example of how once a journalist had cast aspersions at him, accusing him of favouring his family members with contracts when he was the MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC). “Is this any way to vilify a person? Why is our media going to such low levels? Why don’t you see the good things instead of concentrating on negatives”, wondered E Sreedharan, speaking to NDTV.

Puncturing NDTV journalist’s claims that BJP only indulges in favouritism and communalism, the former chief of Delhi Metro says that it was wrong to portray BJP as a communal party today in the country. In fact, all the political parties who have been in power in the past have only worked for their own people. They have distributed posts not on merit but on political affiliations. The heads of all the institution, universities…chancellors, vice-chancellors all have been leftists, said Sreedharan.

Saying so Dr Sreedharan wonders why media only “wants to see the dark side of things and not the brighter side”. In a piece of advice for all the leftist-biased media, technocrat E Sreedharan says that “media should join the struggle to bring the country forward”.

Speaking about how BJP has emerged in Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said that BJP’s growth trajectory in the state has been commendable. In the last 7 years, the growth of the BJP in Kerala has been tremendous. The results of the upcoming election will show how BJP has grown in the last few years.

On March 4, 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that E Sreedharan would be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

The 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Kerala in April 2021.