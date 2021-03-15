Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra govt approves axing one hectare of mangrove area for Airoli-Thane road flyover, Netizens...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra govt approves axing one hectare of mangrove area for Airoli-Thane road flyover, Netizens question silence of ‘Aarey activists’

Taking to Twitter, actor Sumeet Raghavan questioned the 'Aarey activists' on their stoic silence over the state government's latest decision to axe 1 hectare of mangroves in Thane.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra govt approves axing mangrove area for Airoli-Thane flyover (source: natconnectfoundation.com)
4

The Maharashtra revenue and forest department has given a green signal for the diversion of one-hectare mangrove land between Airoli bridge and Thane-Belapur Road for the construction of a flyover.

The order issued by joint secretary A S Apte said that 0.983 hectares of reserved and unclassified (mangrove) forest land at Dive, Airoli and Chinchvali in Thane district was diverted under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The freeway consisting of 1.68 km long twin tunnels is a major part of the project on the Thane-Belapur elevated route, which will help reduce the traffic snarls for commuters between Mumbai to Kalyan and Badlapur region. Further, 150 hectares of forest land across Thane, Palghar, Ahmednagar and Pune will be diverted for laying electricity transmission line. Forest lands are also being diverted in Shahpur, Bhiwandi, Murbad in Mumbai metropolitan area.

For years, the residents have been reportedly complaining about the poor road connectivity in the area leaving them with no other option but to opt for local trains from Kalyan towards CSMT. Despite this, the project had been stuck for many years.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation along with the fisheries department had petitioned the Bombay HC against the Centre to be allowed to proceed with the infrastructure projects, which the departments maintained were in the public interest to ease traffic and connectivity. Despite the HC clearing the deck, the decision remained pending with the state environment ministry under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray.

Now, with the Navi Mumbai civic elections slated to take place this year and the Thane local polls scheduled in 2022, the state forest department issued an order for the diversion of the forest land on March 12 (Friday).

Netizens call out the hypocrisy of ‘Aarey Activists’, question their silence over Maharashtra govt’s latest decision to axe Mangrove land

Sharing this news report, actor Sumeet Raghavan used the opportunity to call out the hypocrisy of various Environmental ‘activists’, NGOs and ‘liberals’ and also the state government for that matter, which had once gone all out to protest against the felling of trees in Aarey for metro construction in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the actor questioned the ‘Aarey activists’ on their stoic silence over the state government’s latest decision to axe 1 hectare of mangroves in Thane. “Hope the #AareyActivists don’t have an issue or they might have dropped the plan because obviously, they can’t go in the muck to protest, even SUV’ can’t go there and no media coverage. #SHHHYYYAAAA”, wrote Raghavan.

Netizens also pointed out how the so-called celebrity journalists and activists will not say anything about the cutting down of trees.

‘Activists’who protested against the then BJP govt have now chosen to remain silent

It is paradoxical that the so-called liberals and activists who had made such a hue and cry about the metro project at Aarey are keeping a stoic silence on chopping off the mangroves. Similarly, they had nothing to say when Maharashtra government took a U-turn and decided to cut and transplant over 300 trees for the elevated Metro-2A corridor between Dahisar and DN Nagar in Mumbai.

In 2019, before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the car shed at Aarey milk colony had become a major political issue. The left-wing activists and Shiv Sena vehemently opposed it, claiming that it is a forest area and the project will destroy the ecology.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsthane mangrove, thane flyover
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Rajasthan: Police officer arrested for demanding money, sexual favours from a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
When the rape victim said that she has no money to bribe the police official, he had demanded sexual favours.
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2

Newer FCI norms is not a move to get rid of MSP, Centre rubbishes claims and fear-mongering

News Reports Anurag -
Farmer leaders are indulging in fear-mongering by claiming that the tighter procurement norms proposed by the government is one way of government doing away with MSP.

Chinese atrocities against Uyghur women: Harrowing tales of gang rapes, sexual abuse and torture

World Anurag -
Thousands of Uyghur Muslims have been moved from their native land to detention centres. They are being 'trained' and moved to other parts of mainland China as forced labour.

Unintentionally hilarious and high on nonsense: I watched Bombay Begums so you don’t have to

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
More than Bombay Begums, it is more like Chewing Gums: Starts with a lot of promise, ends with disgusting, tasteless, mushy, plasticky stuff.

BJP’s Nitesh Rane levels serious charges against Sachin Vaze, claims the suspended police officer was in touch with IPL bookies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane has made serious allegations against Sachin Vaze involving the Indian Premier League.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,859FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com