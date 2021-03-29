Violent protests erupted in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar after a 43-year-old Nigerian national died at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) on Sunday. The death of the Nigerian national sparked protest by fellow compatriots, who took the streets.

According to the reports, Nigerian national Leohand Lyeanyi died at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday. The sudden death of the Nigerian national sparked violent protests by agitated African nationals who created ruckus and broke glasses at DDU hospital. Initially, they were around 20 to 30, but their numbers increased to 100. As per the protestors, Delhi Police had assaulted Lyeanyi, which resulted in his death.

During the protests, the mob also attacked the local people and police personnel. The Nigerian nationals also attacked officials of the High Commission of Nigeria who had come to meet them, resulting in a tense situation in the locality.

Delhi police denies charges, says he collapsed on his own

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have rejected the allegations that they had assaulted the Nigerian national. Denying the charges, the police said that the victim was not hit by them and his medico-legal case (MLC) report showed no external injury on the body.

A senior police officer said they received information about Lyeanyi’s death at around 3.30 am on Sunday from the DDU hospital. The officer said they are waiting for a post-mortem report of the deceased Nigerian national.

The Delhi Police said that they have accessed the CCTV footage in the area, which showed that Nigerian national stepping out of an auto-rickshaw and sitting near a shop. He then collapsed, hitting his head on the ground and there was nobody around him, the police said.

The Delhi police have registered two cases against the violent mob. The Delhi police have also begun probe into the matter.