The Delhi government has lodged an FIR against four airlines under the DDMA Act (planning and implementation of disaster plans) for not checking the negative RT-PCR report of every passenger flying from Maharashtra.

The four airlines against whom action has been taken by Arvind Kejriwal let AAP govt in Delhi are Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet and Air Asia. The decision was taken following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Earlier this month the Delhi government had made it mandatory for air travellers from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR test report which should not be older than 72 hours. Without this report, the travellers are required to go for a mandatory quarantine of 14 days. Constitutional and Government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from these requirements, if they are asymptomatic.

Delhi Govt files FIR against 4 airlines



➡️Airlines did not check each passenger from Maharashtra for a negative RT-PCR report



➡️Earlier, FIR was lodged against 2 Private Hospitals for misinformation on beds



➡️FIR lodged under the DDMA act pic.twitter.com/BF6Gr2Oy3E — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 18, 2021

A tweet by AAP also revealed that an FIR was filed against two private hospitals by the Delhi government for misinformation on the availability of beds.

None of the airlines have issued an official reply or clarification as yet.

Worrisome situation in Delhi and Maharashtra

Delhi and Maharashtra both have been reeling under the sharp surge of new coronavirus cases. While Maharashtra clocked more than 60,000 cases in the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a little over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases on April 17.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media spoke on the shortage of medical facilities amidst the sharp rise and confessed, “The situation is very serious and worrisome. Cases have gone up really fast. That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this coronavirus is growing, no one knows where its peak will be.”

The cases in the national capital have been on an upward trajectory since April 11.