After demanding re-election, Mamata Banerjee uses Madras HC order to demand withdrawal of central forces in poll-bound West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee has been chiming for the central forces to be withdrawn from poll-bound West Bengal and even for re-election even before the 8 phases have concluded. Fearing defeat, Mamata Banerjee has now chimed in, on the back of the Madras HC order, suggesting that it is central forces that are spreading COVID-19 in the state and therefore, they should be withdrawn by the central government.

Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee said, “I welcome the Madras High Court order, which clearly said the EC cannot escape its responsibility. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EC are responsible for the (current) situation (of Covid spreading in the state),” Banerjee alleged at a workers’ meeting in North Kolkata where party candidates and workers were present.

She further said, “I am requesting please withdraw the around 2 lakh- strong central forces drawn from covid-hit states, who are camping in schools and colleges and safe homes hampering covid management operations 75 per cent of them may be infected by the virus. Please withdraw them in the last phase”.

It is pertinent to note that the Madras HC had observed that the central forces and the election commission cannot skirt blame for the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, what is an observation by the High Court has been turned into a reason for Mamta Banerjee to demand yet against that the central forces, who have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections, be withdrawn from the state.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has made such demands, hoping that the elections can be conducted without the fairness that is injected in it due to the presence of the CRPF.

As the result day for the assembly elections, 2nd May, draws closer, Mamata Banerjee had declared that she will be approaching the Supreme Court after the elections are over. Claiming that Election Commission had instructed officials to arrest TMC leaders during the Assembly elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will approach the Supreme Court to hole fresh ‘neutral elections’ in the state.

In a press conference held via video conferencing, Mamata Banerjee questioned the role of the Election Commission in the state elections, alleging that the poll panel was working to help BJP. The CM alleged that the EC was trying to make sure that the TMC workers can’t vote against BJP.

‘I am appealing to everyone starting from Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, everywhere where elections are to be held, remain alert, take precaution from now on, on the one hand we have the war against Covid, on the other hand we have to fight against Election Commission who is conspiring to ensure that our people can’t vote,’ the TMC supremo said institgating her supporters against the constitutional body.

She further added, ‘if the police detain anyone illegally, their family members go to the police station and sit there, gherao the police station, ask why illegal detention has been done, if needed go to the court. We will move everywhere from the high court to the supreme court. File FIR as soon as someone is detained illegally’.