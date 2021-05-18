Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home World Lebanon launches six rockets towards Israel, all six fall inside Lebanon, IDF retaliates
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Lebanon launches six rockets towards Israel, all six fall inside Lebanon, IDF retaliates

Earlier on Friday, three missiles were shot at Israel from Syria hours after Lebanese Hezbollah terror group said that one of their members was killed at the protest at border in Israeli firing.

OpIndia Staff
Israel retaliates after Lebanon fires rocket towards Israel (image courtesy: dw.com)
2

Six rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel late on Monday but all six of them fell inside Lebanon.

Subsequently, the Israel Defence Force launched a retaliatory attack towards the source of the launches. As per reports, no casualties are reported.

After Lebanon launched the rockets, warning sirens went off near the border area within 4 km radius. According to reports, the Lebanese military source told the news agency AFP that the rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel. As per United Nations Peacekeeping Force, the Israel-Lebanon border is now calm. Last Thursday, too, Lebanon fired three rockets towards Israel, all of which landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier on Friday, three missiles were shot at Israel from Syria hours after Lebanese Hezbollah terror group said that one of their members was killed at the protest at border in Israeli firing. One rocket fell inside Syria and the other two landed in open areas of the Golan Heights.

Palestine-Israel conflict

Conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated when Palestinian terror unit Hamas fired multiple rockets at Jerusalem, and the Israeli Defense Forces responding back in kind. The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslebanon, lebanon rocket, lebanon israel
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Lebanon launches six rockets towards Israel, all six fall inside Lebanon, IDF retaliates

OpIndia Staff -
Last Thursday, too, Lebanon fired three rockets towards Israel, all of which landed in the Mediterranean Sea.
News Reports

Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani gives communal angle to crime to defame Hindus and ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
The crime in Haryana which Sharjeel Usmani used to defame Hindus is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry.

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.

From Mumbai 26/11 attacks to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati assassination plot: How Islamic terrorists use Hindu symbols

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Delhi Police recently averted a major assassination attempt against Dasna Devi Temple head-priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.

Punjab: CM Capt Amarinder accused of threatening Congress MLA for raising his voice in 2015 sacrilege case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pargat Singh revealed to media that Punjab CM through Captain Sandhu said that he should be ready to face action.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of 'Abraham Accords.'
Read more
News Reports

When Vinod Dua spewed venom against PM Modi even when he was hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
Venom-spewing "journalist" Vinod Dua had talked against PM Modi even when he was hospitalized in March 2021
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,235FansLike
545,423FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com