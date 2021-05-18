Lebanon launches six rockets towards Israel, all six fall inside Lebanon, IDF retaliates

Six rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel late on Monday but all six of them fell inside Lebanon.

In response, our artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

Subsequently, the Israel Defence Force launched a retaliatory attack towards the source of the launches. As per reports, no casualties are reported.

After Lebanon launched the rockets, warning sirens went off near the border area within 4 km radius. According to reports, the Lebanese military source told the news agency AFP that the rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel. As per United Nations Peacekeeping Force, the Israel-Lebanon border is now calm. Last Thursday, too, Lebanon fired three rockets towards Israel, all of which landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier on Friday, three missiles were shot at Israel from Syria hours after Lebanese Hezbollah terror group said that one of their members was killed at the protest at border in Israeli firing. One rocket fell inside Syria and the other two landed in open areas of the Golan Heights.

Palestine-Israel conflict

Conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated when Palestinian terror unit Hamas fired multiple rockets at Jerusalem, and the Israeli Defense Forces responding back in kind. The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood.