Sunday, May 16, 2021
Home News Reports From 'lagbhag mana' to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

From ‘lagbhag mana’ to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack PM Modi, things have come a long way for Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal

Looks like the frenemies have come a long way.

Nirwa Mehta
Rahul Gandhi puts up poster created by AAP leader as his Twitter DP
193

Times have changed and how.

Remember ahead of 2019 general elections when Arvind Kejriwal, with a very heavy heart, almost in tears said ‘unhone lagbhag mana kar diya hai‘ (they have almost said no) to the pre-poll alliance with Congress?

Well, seems like times have changed and how.

Today, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has ended up putting up a poster allegedly created by Aam Aadmi Party leader as his profile picture on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter profile

The image Rahul Gandhi has as his profile picture is allegedly created and circulated by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Gautam who is currently on the run.

The poster reads, ‘Modiji, humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diye?‘ (Modiji, why did you send vaccines for our children abroad?). It must be noted that no vaccine in India has been approved for children under age 18.

After the posters were put up in Delhi, 4 FIRs were registered at the North West District of Delhi; North East, East, West and Outer districts registered three FIRs each, South, Rohini an Central districts registered two each, and one each was registered in North, South West, Dwarka, Shahdara, East and South East districts, respectively.

The FIRs were registered under sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act, Section 269 of the IPC (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 34 of the IPC (common intention), The Hindu reported.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.

As per reports, Aam Aadmi Party leader hired daily wage earners and other poor people to put up posters across Delhi for money. Except, the people who were hired to put up posters were allegedly not paid the amount promised by AAP leaders.

It is interesting to note that Rahul Gandhi of the grand old party decided to go with a poster created by AAP leader to put as his profile picture considering Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal have not really been best of friends. But it should not come as a surprise either as Rahul Gandhi has time and again aped actions of other leaders like Justin Trudeau and even Kejriwal himself.

Looks like the frenemies have come a long way.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul gandhi arvind kejriwal, rahul gandhi dp
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘lagbhag mana’ to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack PM Modi, things have come a long way for Rahul...

Nirwa Mehta -
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.
World

‘F*ck the Jews’, ‘F*ck their daughters, mothers’: Viral video from London shows pro-Palestine protesters advocating rape of Jewish women

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows pro-Palestine demonstrators abusing Jews in the vilest of words.

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district

Understanding Cytokine Storm: What it is and how it may be responsible for Covid-19 related deaths

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cytokine Storm happens when the body releases too many Cytokine, it leads to immune system attacking own body cells

Rakesh Tikait threatens to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated for next year

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'apolitical' farmer movement has been nothing but political from the beginning.

Far-left and Congress trolls display ignorance while targeting PM Modi, misinterpret data to claim Rupee weakening against Bangladeshi Taka

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As the value of 1 Rupee is equal to 1.16 Bangladeshi Taka, trolls assumed Rupee is weak against Taka and targeted PM Modi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,110FansLike
544,844FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com