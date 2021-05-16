Times have changed and how.

Remember ahead of 2019 general elections when Arvind Kejriwal, with a very heavy heart, almost in tears said ‘unhone lagbhag mana kar diya hai‘ (they have almost said no) to the pre-poll alliance with Congress?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on opposition alliance: Hamare man mein desh ko leke bahut jyada chinta hai… Usi wajah se hum lalayit hain. Unhone (Congress) lagbhag mana kar diya hai pic.twitter.com/gWdpheyY4J — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Well, seems like times have changed and how.

Today, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has ended up putting up a poster allegedly created by Aam Aadmi Party leader as his profile picture on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter profile

The image Rahul Gandhi has as his profile picture is allegedly created and circulated by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Gautam who is currently on the run.

Police while patrolling to enforce Lockdown announced by DDMA, created by GNCTD, noticed walls in several areas being defaced by pasting posters. Accused persons on questioning told an AAP member & President of Ward 47, Arvind Gautam was behind it in Mangolpuri. He is absconding. pic.twitter.com/ACmTHQryZc — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 16, 2021

The poster reads, ‘Modiji, humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diye?‘ (Modiji, why did you send vaccines for our children abroad?). It must be noted that no vaccine in India has been approved for children under age 18.

After the posters were put up in Delhi, 4 FIRs were registered at the North West District of Delhi; North East, East, West and Outer districts registered three FIRs each, South, Rohini an Central districts registered two each, and one each was registered in North, South West, Dwarka, Shahdara, East and South East districts, respectively.

The FIRs were registered under sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act, Section 269 of the IPC (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 34 of the IPC (common intention), The Hindu reported.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.

As per reports, Aam Aadmi Party leader hired daily wage earners and other poor people to put up posters across Delhi for money. Except, the people who were hired to put up posters were allegedly not paid the amount promised by AAP leaders.

It is interesting to note that Rahul Gandhi of the grand old party decided to go with a poster created by AAP leader to put as his profile picture considering Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal have not really been best of friends. But it should not come as a surprise either as Rahul Gandhi has time and again aped actions of other leaders like Justin Trudeau and even Kejriwal himself.

Looks like the frenemies have come a long way.