Sunday, May 2, 2021
Home News Reports SP leader Azam Khan may be shifted out of Sitapur jail after testing positive...
News Reports
Updated:

SP leader Azam Khan may be shifted out of Sitapur jail after testing positive for Covid-19, his son also tests positive for the virus in the jail

Jailor RS Yadav said that around 69 inmates were tested for the infection. Those who are infected among them have been shifted to a different ward in the jail.

OpIndia Staff
Azam Khan
Azam Khan and his son tested positive of Covid-19 in jail (Image: News18)
92

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur jail, may be shifted to Lucknow as his health has deteriorated after being infected with Covid-19. Azam Khan, along with 13 other prisoners in the jail had tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. Khan has over fifty cases registered against him.

RS Yadav, jailor, Sitapur Jail, said that Khan’s RT-PCR test was conducted after his antigen report came positive on Thursday, which also came positive on late Friday night. He complained of cold and fever for a few days, after which his Covid test was conducted. The jailer said the treatment of the SP leader is going on as per Covid-19 protocol and he has been isolated in the jail.

Azam Khan was keeping Roza in jail, but he stopped keeping Roza due to the illness.

Abdullah Khan, son of Azam Khan, who is also lodged in the same jail, has also tested positive for the infection. Jailor RS Yadav said that around 69 inmates were tested for the infection. Those who are infected among them have been shifted to a different ward in the jail.

Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of India, is currently one of the top five adversely hit states by the second wave of Covid-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state reported 30,180 new cases on May 1. There are 3,01,833 active cases in the state. 38,826 people were discharged on Saturday, while 304 people lost their lives due to Covid related complications.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
News Reports

How Congress ‘delivered’ Oxygen to Philippines embassy when they had no COVID-19 cases: Jairam Ramesh debunked by S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
S Jaishankar informed that the MEA verified the matter with the Philippines embassy and found that they had no cases of COVID-19

LIVE UPDATES: In WB, 85 seats have a margin of less than 5,000 votes as of now, BJP vs TMC remains a nail-biting match

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates on high octane state assembly elections.

Adar Poonawalla says Covishied production is in full swing, will return to India in a few days after meeting in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla shared the latest update on his meeting with the stakeholders in the UK and production of Covishield.

As Arvind Kejriwal plays politics, doctors of Batra Hospital, where 12 died due to lack of oxygen, question Delhi govt: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Another disaster struck Delhi earlier today when at least 12 people lost their lives in Batra Hospital in Mehrauli

While India battles the second wave of Coronavirus, here is a list of 10 covidiots who mocked India’s vaccination drive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While many left-liberals demanding free covid-19 vaccine, many of they were seen spreading anti-vaccine propaganda 2 months ago

Recently Popular

Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,608FansLike
535,962FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com