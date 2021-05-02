Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur jail, may be shifted to Lucknow as his health has deteriorated after being infected with Covid-19. Azam Khan, along with 13 other prisoners in the jail had tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. Khan has over fifty cases registered against him.

RS Yadav, jailor, Sitapur Jail, said that Khan’s RT-PCR test was conducted after his antigen report came positive on Thursday, which also came positive on late Friday night. He complained of cold and fever for a few days, after which his Covid test was conducted. The jailer said the treatment of the SP leader is going on as per Covid-19 protocol and he has been isolated in the jail.

Azam Khan was keeping Roza in jail, but he stopped keeping Roza due to the illness.

Abdullah Khan, son of Azam Khan, who is also lodged in the same jail, has also tested positive for the infection. Jailor RS Yadav said that around 69 inmates were tested for the infection. Those who are infected among them have been shifted to a different ward in the jail.

Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of India, is currently one of the top five adversely hit states by the second wave of Covid-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state reported 30,180 new cases on May 1. There are 3,01,833 active cases in the state. 38,826 people were discharged on Saturday, while 304 people lost their lives due to Covid related complications.