Friday, June 11, 2021
Former POTUS Trump tells Biden not to ‘fall asleep’ during meeting with Russian President Putin

President Biden is on an official visit to Europe, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Former POTUS Donald Trump (L) and Joe Biden (R)
On Thursday, Former President Donald Trump wished President Biden ‘good luck’ ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised President Biden not to fall asleep during his official meetings with the Russian President.

“Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin—don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!” Former President Trump said in an emailed statement.

In his statement, Trump said he had a “great and very productive meeting” with Putin during his presidency, and the US won the respect of Putin and Russia.

‪”Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage — a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me,” he said in the statement.

Trump also called key members of the ‘Obama era’ intelligence officials as ‘sleezebags’.

In the run-up to last year’s presidential campaign, Former POTUS Donald Trump had nicknamed Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and had repeatedly claimed that Biden’s mental health was in decline. The other nicknames of Biden are “1% Joe”, “Basement Biden”, and “Beijing Biden.”

The then POTUS, Trump, had also demanded a “drug test” for himself and Joe Biden before the first presidential debate to know Biden’s mental health status. Donald Trump had said that he believed that Joe Biden was “on some kind of enhancements” and called Joe Biden to submit to drug tests before their first Presidential debate.

President Biden is on an official visit to Europe, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Prior to his meeting with Putin, Biden will meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle this weekend and then attending a NATO summit in Belgium.

During the meet, Biden and Putin are expected to “discuss the full range of pressing issues” to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship,” said the White House in a statement.

OpIndia Staff -
