On Sunday (July 4), a 25-year-old Afghan refugee killed a man and injured another in a knife attack in Greven in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.

As per reports, the Afghan refugee had been living in a refugee centre with a German man and a 35-year-old Azerbaijani. On Sunday, he attacked both of them with a knife. While the Azerbaijani died on the spot, the German man sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Following the murder, the accused ran into a nearby field but was tracked down during helicopter surveillance. He was eventually caught and was produced before the court on Monday (July 5).

According to the public prosecutor, the accused had been living in the same accommodation since January 2018. “The alleged perpetrator entered Germany in 2015 and has lived in this facility since January 2018. Possibly he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crime,” the prosecutor added. The motive behind the crime couldn’t be ascertained but witnesses heard the accused shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ before attacking the victims. The accused had come to Germany in 2015 and had been living in the country since then.

Somali immigrant goes on a stabbing spree in Germany

This is the second such incident in Germany in a matter of weeks. On June 25, a Somali immigrant went on a stabbing spree, killing 3 people and injuring 5 others, in the Wurzburg city of Germany. The deadly attack took place at around 5 pm in Barbarossa Square, which lies at the centre of the city.

As per reports, the unnamed accused has been identified as a 24-year-old immigrant from Somalia. He had been staying in Wurzburg city since 2015. According to eyewitnesses, the accused had a big knife, which he used to stab the passersby. During the attack, three people including a child and one of his parents was killed. An eyewitness informed that the accused shouted ‘Allah hu Akbar’ prior to attacking the victims. Germany had opened its borders for refugees from poverty-stricken and war-torn countries in the year 2015. Coincidentally, the accused began living in Wurzburg city from the same year itself.

While speaking about the matter, Bavaria’s security official Joachim Herrmann informed that the police were aware of the accused. “His condition had been noticed in recent months, including violent tendencies, and a few days ago he was put into compulsory psychiatric treatment,” Herrman added. He further informed that the ‘Islamic extremist motive’ behind the attack could not be ruled out as eyewitnesses heard him yelling ‘Allah hu Akbar.’