Tuesday, July 6, 2021
SP workers threaten and abuse UP Minister Upendra Tiwari’s family, 90-yr-old mother, sister, wife, and daughters also targeted

Tiwari's wife, who became a target of SP workers, questioned why families of political leaders are dragged into politics.

OpIndia Staff
Upendra Tiwari
Police arrested five for raising obscene slogans against BJP leader Upendra Tiwari and his family (Image: Patrika)
46

A July 3 (Saturday) video of Samajwadi Party workers had emerged on social media networks after the Zila Parishad election results in which they were seen abusing Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari and his family. In the viral video, the SP workers were raising victory slogans that quickly shifted to obscene slogans against Tiwari, his 90-year-old mother, wife and daughters. Tiwari is Minister of State (Independent Charge) Sports & Youth Affairs and Panchayati Raj (MoS) Uttar Pradesh.

‘Shame to society & democracy’

In a statement to ANI, Upendra Tiwari said, “My 90-yr-old mother, sister, wife, daughters were verbally abused in the form of slogans. This was planned by Ambika Chaudhary & Narad Rai. They sought to vent their frustration by planning a scheme to abuse me, bringing shame to society & democracy.”

Tiwari’s wife, who became a target of SP workers, questioned why families of political leaders are dragged into politics. She said, “Regardless of which party you belong to, family should not be dragged into politics. This is a very disgusting act. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav how they (SP workers) got such liberty.”

‘People call these ‘red hats’ goons’

UP CM’s Information Advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi condemned the incident. He said, “these Samajwadi Party workers are openly abusing mothers and sisters of Brahmins and BJP leaders. They are angry about how they lost the elections. This is the trick of the socialists of UP, this is their face, and this is their character. People call such ‘red hats’ goons.” Tripathi shared the video of the incident in which the workers could be heard raising slogans like, “We had F***ed Upendra Tiwari’s mother”.

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned how opposition parties were trending anti-Brahmin hashtags on Twitter. He said, “See the fury of losing the election, the anarchists who abused the Brahmins in Ballia are promoting a hateful hashtag today. It is surprising that Twitter India and Manish Maheshwari didn’t see anything wrong with it.”

Ballia Police arrest five accused, more arrests would follow

Ballia Police took swift action in the case and arrested five SP workers in the case.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ballia, said, “A video had gone viral on social media in which a few people had used obscene language. A case has been filed on July 4 in Ballia Police Station under Section 147, 148, 149, 342, 500, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Ten persons were named in the FIR, out of which five have already been arrested after swift action of Police.”

He further added that there were many unidentified persons in the video who were raising slogans. The police are trying to identify them. Investigation into the case is underway.

Searched termsBJP minister mother abused
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

